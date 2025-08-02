New Balloon Station in Crescent Springs has the balloons you need for any special occasion

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

Doug Arington is full of hot air. Well, maybe not entirely hot air – mostly helium.

Arington – and wife Katy – are the new owners of Crescent Springs’ newest business – Balloon Station.

“I’m from Indiana,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “and moved to the region about 10 years ago.

“I wanted a change of scenery and thought Northern Kentucky was, well unique. It’s a small town, but functions as a big city.”

And, he thought people in big cities love their, gulp – balloons.

“I was the Balloon Manager at Party City in Florence during their last two months during liquidation,” he said. “When they closed, customers asked me where they could get balloons.”

The Arington’s entered the balloon business.

He did his homework.

“There are a lot of party suppliers,” he said. “Decorations and balloons can be purchased at Wal-Mart or through Amazon,” he said. “but, they can’t fill-up your balloons.”

What’s a birthday party or graduation reception if you can’t fill-up your balloon – Arington asked that same question.

“We, here at Balloon Station, have helium,” he said. “Kroger may sell balloons, Dollar General and Dollar Tree may sell you balloons – but they don’t fill ‘em up – especially with helium.”

What’s the biggie with helium?

“Kids love balloons that float,” he said.

And even if you never took a high school chemistry class, you understand that helium will permit balloons to float.

Balloons do not make up the entire Balloon Station inventory. They have gift bags, party favors for kids, Hawaiian leis, table cloths and necklaces.

“And, no one has what we have, we’re one-of-a-kind,” Arington boasts. “We have over 500 unique foil balloons.”

Wait just a helium-puffin minute – what on earth is a foil balloon?

Well, Arington explained they are commonly referred to as Mylar balloons made from a thin, metallized plastic film, often coated with aluminum.

“This construction,” he says, “makes them more durable and longer-lasting than latex balloons, and they often have a shiny, reflective appearance.”

Foil balloons hold helium for periods of time, according to Arington.

These balloons are quite popular for celebrations due to their appearance and durability.

Their metallic nature can pose a risk when they come into contact with power lines, potentially causing outages or fires, Arington says.

Who knew?

Now let’s get real fancy. You’re planning a big bash. You want to make that really big impression – leave people talking about it for weeks. Now you need a balloon garland.

Again, who knew?

Arington says it is a flexible, flowing decoration that can adapt to any space or theme in various color combinations It is created by stringing together balloons of various sizes and colors, achieving an organic, effortless look.

“We sell the garland kit,” he says. “And with the Spanish-speaking population in the region yes, we have Spanish language balloons – no else has ’em.”

And how can we forget the Walking Pet Ballons – Arington would never let us do that.

“These helium-filled babies resemble pets, and with a leash, they’ll walk with their ‘owner,’” Arington said.

All you need is a party – the man with the hot air will gladly fill you up.

Balloon Station: 2510 Hazelwood Drive, Crescent Springs, 11-7 -Tuesday-Friday; 9-6 Saturday; 10-5 Sunday.