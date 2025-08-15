A reminder: Inaugural NKY Bier & Music Fest is Saturday at the DCCH Center; get tickets here

The inaugural NKY Bier & Music Fest, sponsored by meetNKY, is coming to Fort Mitchell this Saturday, August 16, bringing more than 20 local breweries, live bands, and food trucks together to support the DCCH Center for Children and Families and the Kentucky Guild of Brewers.

It will be a celebration of great beer, great music, and giving back to the community. Would you like to talk with a festival spokesperson or brewer about what’s on tap and how it will make a difference for local kids and families?

This festival, featuring local craft beer, live music and food vendors, is a celebration of community. Get tickets here.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit DCCH Center for Children and Families, a nonprofit that provides services in Northern Kentucky to address the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of children and families. The Kentucky Guild of Brewers, an organization dedicated to promoting Kentucky’s craft beer industry, will also receive a portion of the proceeds.

There will be something on tap for every palate: traditional styles, hoppy IPAs, fruited beers, and rich stouts.

The brewery lineup

With more breweries being added, the current lineup of breweries includes:

• Against the Grain

• Alexandria Brewing Company*

• Allfather’s Meadery

• Apocalypse Brew Works

• Atrium Brewing

• Awry Brewing

• Barleycorn’s Brewhouse*

• Braxton Brewing Company*

• Butchertown Brewing

• Chinkapin Brewing

• Country Boy Brewing

• Darkness Brewing*

• Dreaming Creek

• Fabled Brew Works*

• Hop Atomica

• HubHaus

• Kentucky Hop Water

• Last Stop Brewing

• Maiden City Brewing Co.

• Milewide Beer Co.

• West Sixth Covington Haus*

• Wooden Cask Brewing Company*

Food and nonalcoholic drink vendors will include:

• Bender’s Pub Grub

• EJ’s Southern Fixins

• Gobblin’ Goblin

• Wendigo Tea Company

• Mom N Pop Kettle Corn

• The Beer Syrup Company

The local bands for the evening are:

• Donkey Shades

• Dreaded Mids

• Chris From Space

TICKETS: There are three tiers of tickets available for purchase:

VIP

• Price: $58.51 (including taxes and fees)

• Access to the food trucks, other vendors, and live music

• Beer tasting and tasting glass

• One-hour early entry at 3 p.m.

General Admission

• Price: $52.86 (including taxes and fees)

• Access to the food trucks, other vendors, and live music

• Beer tasting and tasting glass

Designated Driver Ticket

• Price: $24.57 (including taxes and fees)

• Access to the food trucks, other vendors, and live music

• Does not include beer tasting.

Those interested in learning more and purchasing tickets can visit nkybierfest.com. Breweries marked with an asterisk are part of the Cincy Region Ale Trail.

Those attending the event can learn more and sign up for the Ale Trail at its information booth on Saturday.

meetNKY