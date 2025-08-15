Cancer Support Community to mark 35th year with free NKY Backyard Bash, Wyoming, Ohio Car Show

Cancer Support Community Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky (CSC) is rolling out the red carpet for its 35th Anniversary with two community events in one day.

The celebration kicks off with CSC’s third Annual Northern Kentucky Backyard Bash — a free, all-ages party in the park — and finishes in high gear at the Wyoming Exotic Car Show, where rare cars line the streets, all to benefit CSC’s mission of providing free cancer support.

Event #1 – Northern Kentucky Backyard Bash

Saturday, August 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Middleton-Mills Park, Shelter House #2 in Latonia

The Backyard Bash is more than just a party — it’s a heartwarming community gathering to honor cancer survivors, uplift families, and connect neighbors. Guests will enjoy:

• Complimentary pizza & ice cream (because you can’t celebrate without them)

• Kids’ games, crafts, and face painting

• Live local entertainment and surprise special guests

• Resource booths from local organizations to connect attendees with support & services

“Cancer touches every family,” said Kelly Schoen, CSC executive director. “Our Backyard Bash is a chance for everyone to come together, make memories, honor survivors, and celebrate hope — all while having a great time.”

Event #2 – Wyoming Exotic Car Show benefiting CSC

Saturday, August 23, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wyoming Avenue Business District, Wyoming, Ohio

The streets of historic downtown Wyoming will transform into a scene straight out of a luxury car magazine.

The Wyoming Exotic Car Show will feature:

• Nearly 100 rare & exotic cars — Ferraris, Lamborghinis, vintage Porsches, McLarens, classic American muscle, and more • Perfect photo ops for car lovers, families, and social media shares • Live music & entertainment along the avenue • Local restaurants & cafes open late for dinner, drinks, and treats • Opportunities to meet car owners, talk shop, and learn the stories behind these stunning vehicles • All proceeds benefit Cancer Support Community programs

“Every year, the Exotic Wheels Car Show brings our community together in celebration of automotive passion and local spirit,” said Emily Dengler, City of Wyoming communications and events coordinator. “We are honored to partner with Cancer Support Community as our beneficiary this year, allowing us to amplify resources and care for families impacted by cancer right here in our backyard. We are grateful for events like this that blend celebration, community, and drive meaningful impact through CSC’s invaluable work.”

With families enjoying the park in the morning and the rumble of world-class engines by evening, August 23 promises visuals, energy, and human connection.

For 35 years, CSC has been a lifeline — providing free emotional, social, and educational support to thousands of local people affected by cancer across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Dearborn County, Indiana.

The two events will be a celebration of survivorship, a display of community unity, and an opportunity to raise awareness that no one should face cancer alone.

Cancer Support Community Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky