American Red Cross names new executive director of Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter

American Red Cross has announced Sid Taylor as the Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter’s new executive director.

Taylor is an experienced non-profit leader with a background in crisis management, workforce development and non-profit operations. His most recent position was with “Focus on Youth” where he was the assistant executive director.

“I am excited to welcome native Cincinnatian Sid Taylor to the American Red Cross,” said Stephanie Byrd, Central and Southern Ohio regional executive director. “Sid has a strong understanding of the needs of the community we serve. He is deeply committed to helping those facing challenges or navigating vulnerable situations. His strong background in nonprofit operations in a sheltering environment will be an asset to mission delivery in this 14-county chapter. I’m look forward to working with him to keep the Red Cross strong and vital in our community.”

Byrd, who had previously served as both chapter and regional executive, will continue in her role as the regional chief executive officer overseeing the four chapters and 47 counties that make up the Central & Southern Ohio region.

Taylor will serve as the face of the Greater Cincinnati tri-state chapter, working with the chapter board, staff and volunteers to ensure the Red Cross mission is delivered when and where needed.

Taylor and his wife live in Cheviot, Ohio and have two children. He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in organizational leadership from Union Institute and University. He is a Certified Life Coach and is active in the Greater Cincinnati community, serving on the YMCA board. He is a member of the Ohio Association of Child and Youth Care Professionals, and is a graduate of Class IX (2014–2015) of the Nonprofit Leadership Institute of Greater Cincinnati’s EXCEL program.

“Being born and raised here, I’ve witnessed firsthand the difference the Red Cross can make for families in crisis,” said Taylor. “I am honored to now serve as Executive Director of the Greater Cincinnati Tri-State chapter and look forward to partnering with our board, volunteers, and local leaders to strengthen our mission and ensure we remain a trusted resource in times of need.”

