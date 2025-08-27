Mike Tussey: National Radio Day and the Super Stars — a marriage made in heaven

The Super Stars Lunch Group for the last seven years have gathered quarterly at Barleycorns in Lakeside Park. Why do we get together every three months?

If you put it all into words, its very simple. It’s all about pride, laughs, career stories and last but not least – FRIENDSHIP!

There is no charge to join the Super Stars, just an impulse to meet and spend time with Broadcasting’s Legends and Hall of Famers – THE BEST IN THE BIZ!

When it all began we were just a few fitting into a booth. Today, we reserve Barleycorns “loft” which is above the dining room and accommodates us very well. During the warmer months we love to gather outside “on the patio” as we did one week ago today.

Attendance has grown steadily over the years and right now is averaging near 25 and on the way to hopefully 30 – and that’s exciting!

Very proud that two of our “nomad” members made the trip via the Interstate – Kevin Fodor from Dayton and Keith Elkins drove in from Lexington

.



If you were to check the resumes of each member – you would find a gold mine of talent, skills, and accomplishments, thus the legacies and Hall of Famers!

Last week’s gathering totaled 24 Super Stars who began with fun on the patio. Super Star WEBN’s Jay Gilbert exclaimed that our meeting date of August 20 would indeed coincide with NATIONAL RADIO DAY.

Think about it. The odds of the Super Stars (Broadcasting’s Elite) gathering on NATIONAL RADIO DAY was 1 of 365.

Be that as it may well be, the marriage was complete last Wednesday when the Super Stars convened on the renowned National Radio Day.

So, what really is this “Holiday of Broadcasting” all about? Ears Up! Here we go:

“This day honors the invention of the radio and its impact on communication and society. It’s a time for communities to appreciate and celebrate radio, highlighting its role in delivering the news, music and stories. This day encourages listeners and radio stations to engage in conversations about the significance of radio in their lives and communities.”

Many will tell you that August 20 is a day to appreciate the AM and get down with the FM.

Whether listening in the car or on an actual radio in the house, or even tuning in to a radio station online, let’s extend the invitation and love radio even though in National Radio Day it’s now plus 1 week.

The radio menu is full for your choice – Pop, Rock, Classical, Talk Shows, News, and Sports! Scan your dial and enjoy.

From the antique floor models, to the transistors, to AM/FM Stereo, Radio was an intricate part of our daily lives and still is today.

Last Wednesday, I arrived at Super Stars’ official headquarters – Barleycorns at 11 a.m. in order to assist in the formation of tables and chairs. Moments later, one by one, the Super Stars began to arrive amid hand-shaking and smiles and eventually sitting down to another fine Barleycorns Lunch.

I took the opportunity to chat with a few of the Super Stars and get their feel and thoughts about getting together every three months:

RIC ROBINSON – Several years ago my good friend of 40 years, Mike Tussey called and asked me to lunch with him and Denny Wright and Andy Furman. I thought it would be fun to spend some time with old radio guys. When I mentioned it later to another good friend, Gary Burbank, he said he wanted to come the next time we got together. Next thing I know, about every major radio legend in and around Cincinnati wanted to be a part of our lunch bunch. Originally, Gary called the name of our group – “Super Jox”, but with newspaper and TV legends joining us, we decided to change our name to “The Super Stars”!

WENDY WALKER COLLINS – “For National Radio Day, I decided to join the Super Stars Lunch Group! I quickly found that they are indeed Radio’s best that never met a stranger and they love meeting every three months for memories and laughs. For me, what a great day it really was.”

KEVIN FODOR – “I love National Radio Day because being in the profession I love dearly for 51 years enabled me to enjoy a career and a lifestyle I love so very much. As far as the Super Stars – Oh my Gosh. I truly love the friendship, conversations and fun. It’s very special to me.”

JANEEN COYLE – “For Chris and me, we began working together on air 30 incredible years ago at WGRR and we loved every minute of it all. The Super Stars are so much fun as we relive the good old days while being with so many wonderful friends.”

CHRIS O’BRIEN – “Our key to success over these many years is simply the fact that we just brought our personalities to our listeners and the rest is radio history. Indeed, the Super Stars are very very special to Janeen and me.”

ANDY FURMAN – “Radio was very special to me because it was where payday was and I enjoyed every day of it all. To find out how special radio is to the public, turn it all off for one day! Then everyone would see the absence and what radio really is to us all. I grew up listening to so many of our great stars. You can’t replace them at all. Our Super Stars are so very special.”

ERNIE BROWN – “On this National Radio Day, the great news is that “The OASIS” is doing very well. For me, its fantastic just being On Air. The Oasis is constantly growing with new listeners even now reaching to Dayton. Being a part of the Super Stars is very special and our inner circle is exciting.”

DENNY WRIGHT – “I am so proud to be a founding member of our Super Stars of 7 years ago. In my early days, I listened to all these incredible talents and learned a lot. When we meet, I just sit and listen and smile. The friendship is valuable to us all. I usually can’t wait till we meet again.”

JOHN KEISWETTER – “The Super Star lunches every three months provide a very special place where we can all enjoy the incredible stories of years gone by. I really look forward to attending each date for the fun of it all.”

KATIE DURBAN MARSHALL – “The Super Stars! So very proud that I have worked with most of all these wonderfully talented people over these many years. Its so nice to get together, have fun, and remember the good times while sharing a fine meal too! Its just wonderful.”

DUSTY RHODES – “National Radio Day.” A great time to share wonderful memories with so many that I worked with over so many years. I personally admire what each has accomplished over their fine careers! I love not only listening to the stories, but telling a few my self. I love it all.”

GARY SULLIVAN – “We don’t have enough time to listen to all the legendary stories we can tell in just two hours! Maybe, we need more time. We all should know these magic moments are very special times when we meet and have fun.”

KEITH ELKINS – “My trip from Lexington to join the Super Stars lunch group is very special to me as its great just to chat with all the solid pro’s who have accomplished so much during their fine careers. What do we talk about? We talk about what we love – radio! What else?”

JIM LaBARBARA – “Each time I attend the Super Stars Lunches, I appreciate it all so much. It been going on now for many years and growing for sure. There is a good reason why the pro’s return every few months. Today being National Radio Day, is a another reason to gather and shake hands, laugh and smile. With every handshake, we are linked together because of radio, its who we are.”

JAY GILBERT – ” Radio is broadcasting heaven and the many of who gather understand that these are very special moments we indeed share together.”

So, the clock read 1:35 p.m. when the Super Stars were leaving for their cars. On the way to my car I heard a loud and energic voice: “Hey Mike, when is our next Super Stars Lunch?”

My answer was loud and clear: “Mark it down, we will meet again, Wednesday November 19. Make your plans. See you then.”

And just like that, I started counting the days.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune. the

