Kentucky State Police now accepting applications for next May’s Cadet Class 107

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky State Police announced on Tuesday it is taking applications for Cadet Class 107, scheduled to begin in May, offering a professional path into law enforcement service.

KSP is offering increased starting salaries for sworn officers, with compensation starting at $69,500 annually and a competitive hybrid retirement system with a sick leave buyback program.

“The Kentucky State Police sets high standards for law enforcement and public service in our commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We encourage those who believe they can rise to this challenge to apply for the next cadet class of state troopers. I know they will find a career with KSP as rewarding as it is demanding.”

Cadets without a prior background in law enforcement will undergo an intensive 24-week training regimen, with over 1,000 hours of classroom and practical field study. Cadets will be trained in various critical topics, including constitutional law, juvenile and traffic laws, crisis response, criminal investigations, and community relations. Specific training areas also cover weapons use, first aid, high-speed pursuits, crowd control, hazardous material handling and implicit bias education.

Those with previous law enforcement experience are encouraged to apply for KSP’s Law Enforcement Accelerated Program (LEAP), which enables seasoned officers to join the agency through an accelerated 13-week program.

“The KSP Academy’s cadet training is intense, challenging, and, above all, rewarding,” said Lt. Charles Hedgespeth, recruitment commander. “It prepares future troopers for a career with the same demands. As a full-service agency with over 20 specialized branches, we offer countless opportunities to find your purpose in law enforcement. The opportunity starts with one thing: enduring the training. We’re seeking individuals with grit, resilience and a strong sense of purpose to join our agency.”

Cadet Class 107 is expected to begin in May of 2026. All applications must be submitted to the KSP Recruitment Branch by the close of business on Dec. 5, 2025. Applications are available online, and those interested in applying can visit KSP’s website to learn the minimum requirements, disqualifications and a list of required supporting documentation (physical standards requirements and testing information). For questions or assistance with applying, email the KSP recruitment branch at KSPRecruit@ky.gov.