Corporex land sale at CirclePort signals more growth on horizon for development

Corporex Companies recently completed the sale of 2.77 acres at CirclePort in Boone County. The land sale was finalized on Aug. 1 and purchased by Inderjeet Mann, LLC, for $1,590,565.

The land was recently rezoned from R-3 (residential) to C2/CD (commercial) by Boone County, clearing the way for retail and dining development. Inderjeet Mann, LLC, an operator of successful fuel and retail outlets across Northern Kentucky, indicated plans to bring new restaurant concepts to the site, though specific brands have not yet been finalized.

The planned restaurants will enhance amenities for CirclePort’s tenants, Northern Kentucky residents and travelers arriving from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The expansion into CirclePort, a 650-acre mixed-use development, reflects the company’s continued growth strategy in the region’s fast-developing commercial corridors.

“This transaction is another step forward in CirclePort’s growth as a center for commercial development,” said Bert Hehman, director of sales and leasing at Corporex. “This development is in an ideal location, serving as one of the first things visitors to our region see when arriving from CVG. We’re excited to see a developer invest in new dining opportunities that will serve business and residential communities, as well and visitors.”

Located adjacent to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, CirclePort is a master-planned development featuring multiple hotels, office buildings, a conference center, new residential development, and an expanding roadway and multi-use path network. The completed expansion of Mineola Pike in 2024 has further strengthened access to the development, easing connectivity to Interstate 275 and surrounding commercial hubs. Additionally, the forthcoming Eons Adventure Park will bring a major new recreational amenity to the area, underscoring CirclePort’s position as a destination where business, leisure and lifestyle converge.

Zoned for commercial use, CirclePort is primed for additional office, medical, retail, restaurant, multi-family and build-to-suit opportunities. The park-like setting features decorative lakes and fountains, underground utilities, a fiber-optic network and a congestion-free internal roadway system. This sale continues a pattern of investments that are shaping CirclePort as one of Northern Kentucky’s most active centers for business and community life.

“CirclePort was designed to be a vibrant, mixed-use community that evolves with the needs of Northern Kentucky,” said Brett Blackwell, president and COO of Corporex. “With each project, we are delivering on that vision, bringing together residential offerings, office space, hotels, and dining, recreation and lifestyle amenities in a connected, scenic setting.”

For more information about available land for sale, office space for lease, or the progress of CirclePort, visit corporex.com/development/circleport.