Healthy Headlines: Pregnancy can be the ultimate cardiac stress test, what expecting moms should know

Experiencing a pregnancy is an exciting time in a woman’s life. In addition to all the steps to prepare for the healthy new arrival of her baby, an expecting mom should also make a point of checking in on her own health — especially when it comes to her heart.

A woman’s body undergoes many changes during pregnancy, including increased blood volume and heart rate. These changes help supply the growing fetus with oxygen and nutrients. However, pregnancy can also trigger heart-related complications in some women. Expectant mothers should discuss any concerns about their cardiovascular health with their provider.

“Pregnancy in and of itself is not necessarily a risk factor for heart disease,” said Dr. Erica Pivato, DO, a cardiologist at St. Elizabeth Hospital. “However, conditions can occur with pregnancy, such as gestational hypertension, gestational diabetes and preeclampsia, which have been shown to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in the future for women.”

Signs of heart disease during pregnancy

Providers screen for common red flags of pregnancy-related cardiovascular complications — such as elevated heart rate or high blood pressure — during prenatal visits.

In between checkups, mothers-to-be should watch for signs of potential heart health issues, including:

• Chest or stomach pain.

• Extreme fatigue.

• Faintness or dizziness.

• Persistent headache.

• Swelling in the legs or feet.

• Trouble breathing.

Women who notice these symptoms should contact their doctor immediately.

Managing high blood pressure during pregnancy

High blood pressure during pregnancy — gestational hypertension — is linked to nearly half of all pregnancy complications. If untreated, it can lead to serious health issues, including:

• Preeclampsia – a condition marked by high blood pressure — typically 140/90 mm Hg or higher — after 20 weeks of pregnancy, often diagnosed using a simple urine test. • Eclampsia – a complication of preeclampsia that causes seizures or convulsions.

Preeclampsia can increase the risk of stroke, heart attack and slowed fetal development. Severe cases may require hospital monitoring or early delivery to prevent further complications.

Gestational diabetes and hypertension

Having gestational diabetes or diabetes diagnosed for the first time during pregnancy adds to a woman’s risk of experiencing high blood pressure during pregnancy. Gestational diabetes affects between 5% and 9% of pregnant women each year.

Screening for gestational diabetes usually occurs between week 24 and week 28 of pregnancy. A blood glucose reading of 190 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or higher may indicate gestational diabetes.

Providers can help manage gestational diabetes with exercise, dietary changes and medicine when needed. Most women do not need long-term treatment since glucose levels typically return to normal post-pregnancy.

Risk of future heart disease

Some heart problems that develop during pregnancy can increase a woman’s long-term risk of heart disease. Research from the American Heart Association has shown:

• High blood pressure during pregnancy increases a woman’s risk of later cardiovascular disease by 67%. It increases the odds of having a stroke by 83% compared to women who do not have gestational hypertension. • Having gestational diabetes increases a woman’s risk of later cardiovascular disease by 68% compared to women without that diagnosis.

Make a healthy pregnancy plan

“A huge majority of cardiovascular disease, actually over 90%, is preventable,” Dr. Pivato says. “We can’t change our genetics, but we can change what we do daily. That includes eating a heart-healthy diet, like the Mediterranean diet, avoiding excess calories, which leads to obesity and getting movement in some way every day.”

Women can reduce heart-related risks during pregnancy and beyond by creating a care plan that includes exercise, nutrition and regular monitoring.

If you are pregnant or are planning to become pregnant, schedule an appointment with your provider to create a heart-healthy pregnancy plan.

Learn more about the unique challenges women face when it comes to heart health at St. Elizabeth’s Women and Heart Health website.

