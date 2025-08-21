Assistant Campbell Co. Administrator Justin Otto named to FEMA University’s elite training program

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Disaster and Emergency Management University has announced its 2026 Executive Public Information Officer (EPIO) cohort, marking the 10th class since the program’s inception.

Among the 24 public information professionals representing 16 states and the District of Columbia is Justin Otto, assistant county administrator and public information officer (PIO) for Campbell County. Otto was selected through a rigorous and highly competitive application process. He becomes only the fourth Kentuckian ever chosen for this program.

Over the course of 10 months, the program will strengthen participants’ capabilities in strategic decision-making, leadership, and policy development. Each participant will also complete a research-based paper designed to advance the public information profession and contribute to the broader emergency management field.

“Justin Otto has been a trusted leader in public information for Campbell County. His selection to this distinguished program is a testament to his professionalism and dedication,” said Judge/Executive Steve Pendery. “We are proud that Campbell County will be represented at the highest national level of public information training.”

“Justin’s acceptance into this program reflects his professionalism, leadership, and commitment to public service,” said William R. Turner, director of Campbell County Office of Emergency Management. “His participation will bring back advanced tools and knowledge that will benefit not only Campbell County but also the entire Northern Kentucky region. We are proud to support his continued development and honored to have him represent our office on the national stage.”

Otto brings more than 20 years of public information and crisis communication experience to his current role, overseeing public information, public affairs, community development, and economic development. He has served as lead PIO during two of Kentucky’s most catastrophic disasters: the Western Kentucky tornado outbreak in 2021 and the Eastern Kentucky floods in 2022. Most recently, he coordinated countywide messaging during major flooding events in February and April 2025.

“I am honored to be chosen for this elite program,” Otto said. “I am grateful to the Campbell County Fiscal Court for its support of continuous training and professional development. This opportunity will allow me to bring back valuable knowledge and leadership strategies to strengthen our community.”

The Executive Public Information Officer Program is the highest level of public information officer training offered by FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute. Since its launch in 2015, about 200 public information professionals nationwide have completed the program. Otto is the first participant from Northern Kentucky ever to be selected.

Campbell County Fiscal Court