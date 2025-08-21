KYSHRM, KY Chamber accepting nominations for 2026 Best Places to Work in Kentucky program

The Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce are now accepting registrations for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Kentucky program — one of the Commonwealth’s premiere recognitions of employer excellence.

Now entering its 22nd year, the Best Places to Work in Kentucky program sets the standard for workplace achievement, honoring companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to fostering outstanding cultures where employees thrive and businesses succeed.

Participating organizations undergo a rigorous evaluation conducted by Workforce Research Group, which includes an in-depth assessment of policies and practices combined with confidential employee surveys. The process ensures that honorees represent the very best workplaces in the state—employers that not only attract and retain top talent, but also drive innovation, growth, and economic strength for Kentucky.

Visit www.bestplacestoworkkentucky.com to register for the survey program.

Registrations must be submitted by Friday, December 12. Workforce Research Group will conduct employee surveys, and award winners will be announced June 18 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. Final rankings will also be published in the Best Places to Work in Kentucky magazine.

Companies will compete in three categories: small (15–149 employees), medium (150–499 employees), and large (500+ employees), based on their number of U.S. employees. Only Kentucky employees are surveyed. All participants receive detailed survey feedback to help strengthen workplace culture and business performance.

For information about KYSHRM, visit kyshrm.org. TO learn more about the Kentucky Chamber, visit kychamber.com.

Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management