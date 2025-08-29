Assumption Fest, benefiting Walton’s Our Lady of the Assumption Church, returns September 19-21

Assumption Festival, an annual event benefiting Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Walton, will make its return September 10-21.

The annual event offers all the staples of a traditional Catholic festival — Emus at the petting, ping pong ball toss rides that churn, turn, twist and much more.

Located about 20 miles south of Cincinnati off I-75, Assumption Festival, founded in 2012, goes the extra mile in ecclesiastical entertainment. Don’t be surprised to see Our Lady of the Assumption priests, many of whom teach at the Assumption Academy for boys, crooning folk tunes from Old Kentucky, strumming Tamburican classics from the Old World, or in the case of the acclaimed Kentucky Wings King, Fr. Carl Sulzen, grilling heavenly chicken marinated in hellish hot sauce.

Nuns from the neighboring Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Academy for girls will hand out homemade bourbon balls, sell raffle tickets for rare bottles of Pappy Van Winkle and host muscle cars in their parking lot at the Sunday auto show.

The musical lineup includes Bluegrass banjo legends Jim and Valerie Gabehart; Irish folk acts Easter Rising as well as JD and the Stonemasons; the metal turned country Rick George Band from Dayton; and rising Cincinnati rocker and “The Voice” contestant Sam Dearie, joined by members of the Nies family, likened to the von Trapps of the Tri-State.

Other highlights of the festival, , include a zip line, kids games, bingo, blackjack, hi-lo, strolling magician, Brothers BBQ, wood fire pizza, wine and margaritas, funnel cakes and fireworks. Nominal fees for amusement rides and drinks at the beer tent, where Boone County Commissioner Chet Hand may serve you complimentary home grown hot peppers.

All festival proceeds go to the church and schools. Admission and parking are free.

Assumption Festival schedule

Fri Sep 19

6 – 10 p.m.: festival open

6 – 10 p.m.: Main Stage, JD and the Stonemasons

9 p.m.: Fireworks

Sat Sep 20

10 a.m.: Cornhole tournament; Registration open at 9 a.m.

2 – 10 p.m.: festival open Main stage lineup:

2 – 5 p.m.: Jim & Valerie Gabehart

6:30 – 10 p.m.: Easter Rising

3:30-6:30 p.m.: Brett Sears strolling magic

Sun Sep 21

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Car, Truck and Bike Show (Registration begins at 10am)

2 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Festival open Main stage lineup:

2-2:45: Magician Brett Sears

3-5: Rick George Acoustic

5-7:30: Dearie Nies Band

7:30: Sweepstake drawings for Side of Beef, Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, Gun and Cash Prizes up to $10,000

Our Lady of the Assumption Church