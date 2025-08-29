Bladder leaks shouldn’t be a normal part of life, here are some steps you can take to fix them

By Dr. Johnnie Wright Jr.

University of Kentucky

Think bladder leaks are just part of aging? Laughing, sneezing, or lifting shouldn’t come with a leak. While it’s easy to dismiss the occasional leak as a byproduct of pregnancy, childbirth or just something that comes with age, urine leaks are not normal and can be a sign of pelvic floor dysfunction.

The good news is that urinary incontinence is common and treatable, and solutions are closer than you think.

Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) is the involuntary leakage of urine while coughing, sneezing, lifting, laughing or exercising. At least 10-20% of women are affected and find that their social and personal relationships and level of physical activity are impacted by incontinence. Depression and anxiety are linked to urinary dysfunction; someone who feels they no longer can control their bladder may withdraw and become more socially isolated.

Pregnancy and vaginal birth, and other factors including obesity, chronic cough, chronic heavy lifting and constipation can cause an increase in abdominal pressure and aggravate stress incontinence. Weakness in the pelvic floor muscles that support the bladder and urethra can also lead to leakage.

A urogynecologist can perform some simple, minimally invasive tests to diagnose SUI and offer treatment options to help strengthen the pelvic floor. Physical therapy, light-intensity exercises such as walking and yoga can strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, and there are several free apps with exercises for maintaining continence. In some cases, surgery may be required to correct the weakened pelvic muscles that support the bladder.

If you are experiencing leakage, or other issues such as pelvic pain or discomfort, talk to your primary care provider about a referral to a urogynecologist to discuss treatment options.

Dr. Johnnie Wright Jr., M.D., is division director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at University of Kentucky HealthCare.