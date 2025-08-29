TANK, Cora’s Cakery join for month-long fundraiser for Project RAMP accessible transportation program

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) is partnering with Cora’s Cakery in September for a month-long fundraiser. The campaign will support Project RAMP, helping riders who face financial challenges access TANK’s RAMP services.

In September, Cora’s Cakery will donate half of the proceeds from every cake jar sold to Project RAMP, providing financial assistance to help riders afford transportation.

Cora’s Cakery offers five cake jar flavors including circus party, vanilla, double chocolate Oreo, biscoff and lemon drop.

“We’re excited to partner with Cora’s Cakery for this campaign,” said Jenny Kammes, TANK marketing manager. “Project RAMP plays a crucial role in ensuring that our community members facing financial challenges have reliable access to transportation. Every cake jar purchased brings us one step closer to breaking down these barriers.”

The fundraising campaign kicks off on Monday, Sept. 1, and will run through Tuesday, Sept. 30, giving the community a full month to support Project RAMP by purchasing cake jars from Cora’s Cakery.

To place an order, go to corascakery.org. To learn more about Project RAMP, visit tankbus.org.

