Aviatra Accelerators to hold annual Flight Night honoring women entrepreneurs Sept. 4 in Oakley

Aviatra Accelerators will hold its annual Flight Night at 20th Century Theater, located at 3021 Madison Road in Oakley, Ohio on Thursday, September 4.

The event celebrates seasoned women entrepreneurs and business owners who are leading the way in the region, as well as emerging entrepreneurs positioned for the next phase of growth.

During Flight Night, finalists for Aviatra’s second annual Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Awards will be honored, with winners announced across five categories. In partnership with the Cincinnati Business Courier, the awards celebrate outstanding women business owners making an impact across the region.

Woman Entrepreneur of the Year finalists:

• Kiersten Beatty, Elevate Creative Co.

• Shannan Boyer, Scooter Media

• Rachel DesRochers, The Gratitude Collective

Woman Health Entrepreneur of the Year finalists:

• Dr. Sarah Cash Crawford, Anchor Wellness Center

• Tiffany Hawthorne, A Servant’s Heart Training Institute

• Beth Hinden, Sanctuary of Integration Wellness Center

Woman Tech Entrepreneur of the Year finalists:

• Kerry Taft, Taft Systems

• Katie Trauth Taylor, Narratize

• Amy Vaughn, Together Digital

Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year finalists:

• Amelia Wares, TissuTrak

• Noelle Scheper, Motiv

Philanthropic Woman Entrepreneur of the Year finalists:

• T. Renae Banks, Bankable Properties LLC

• Rachel DesRochers, The Gratitude Collective

• Kendra Ramirez, KR Digital

A panel of local business leaders served as the selection committee for this year’s awards, including Jill McCauley, African- American Chamber of Commerce; Holly Nibert, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce; Jeni Al Barani, Miami University; Karla Boldery, Latina Entrepreneurship Academy; and Shonda Sullivan, Advanced HR Services.

Flight Night will also feature a pitch competition highlighting local women-owned businesses from Aviatra’s Momentum Accelerator, a 12-week program that equips entrepreneurs with the skills to strengthen their business and accelerate growth, spanning industries such as food, fashion, marketing, wellness and more. The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of $1,000.00.

Tickets to Flight Night are now available online. To learn more about Aviatra Accelerators and its programs, visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org.

