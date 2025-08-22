Governor signs off on banning ‘designer Xanax’ from being sold in Kentucky, at AG’s request

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the emergency designation of bromazolam as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, banning the drug from being sold in Kentucky and providing law enforcement the ability to make arrests for sales or possession.

The action comes after bromazolam, widely known as “designer Xanax,” has been tied to a growing number of fatal overdoses in the commonwealth and across the nation. It was detected in 48 overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2024.

“Team Kentucky has made important progress in our fight against addiction, with three-straight years of declines in overdose deaths, and we’re committed to ensuring that work continues,” Gov. Beshear said. “This deadly drug has no place in our communities, and now we have the tools needed to get it off the streets and protect more lives.”

The classification of bromazolam as a Schedule 1 controlled substance took immediate effect following the Governor’s emergency regulation. Gov. Beshear’s decision came after a request by Attorney General Russell Coleman.

“By answering our call to take emergency action on bromazolam, we have given Kentucky law enforcement new tools to keep this dangerous drug off our streets,” said Attorney General Coleman. “I’m proud of the zealous collaboration with the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force to sound the alarm and save lives. We live in a moment when as little as one pill can kill – and is killing – our kids. I’m glad we could work together to tackle this grave threat.”

Kentucky joins Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Virginia and West Virginia in designating bromazolam as a Schedule 1 controlled substance.