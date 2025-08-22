City of Florence, World of Golf to host mini golf tournament and live concert August 30

The City of Florence and World of Golf will host a mini golf tournament and live concert on Saturday, August 30, for an evening of friendly competition, great music, and delicious food. The event will take place at World of Golf, located at 7400 Woodspoint Drive in Florence.

The Mini Golf Tournament will take place from 4:30–7 p.m., with registration at the door. Players of all ages are welcome, with prizes awarded to the lowest scorer in each age group: under 12, 12–18, and 18+. A special prize will be awarded to the first person to score a hole-in-one on the 18th hole.

Following the tournament, enjoy live music by the “What About Jane” Band beginning at 7 p.m. on the patio.

Guests can grab a bite at the on-site Tin Cup Restaurant, offering snacks, entrées, milkshakes, and ICEEs for the kids, plus full menu options for adults.

Don’t miss this opportunity to spend a summer evening at the World of Golf with family, friends, and great local entertainment.

For more information, contact the World of Golf at 859-371-8255.

City of Florence