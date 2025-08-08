BCM’s Jason French to offer nuanced look at War of 1812 during August 12 NKY History Hour

The Ohio River Valley was more than a border. It was a battleground of ideas, identities and ambitions.

Join Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Curator of Collections Jason French as he presents “Revolution on the Ohio: 60 Years of Conflict and Settlement West of the Alleghenies” during the next NKY History Hour virtual presentation on Tuesday, August 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Spanning from the 1750s through the War of 1812, this program explores the complex and often overlooked stories of the lands along the Ohio River and Northern Kentucky. While European powers and emerging American leadership debated territory and treaties, many of the conflicts in the region played out on a deeply personal level. Often unsanctioned groups from all sides of the conflict fought very personal vengeance and vendetta-fueled wars against hated and misunderstood foes and their families.

French will guide viewers through a nuanced look at this turbulent era — when struggles over land, identity and survival played out far from traditional battlefields and were shaped by decisions made by unseen leaders across the sea.

French is the Curator of Collections at Behringer-Crawford Museum, where he has shared Northern Kentucky’s rich history since 2017. With a passion for connecting people to the past, he leads the development of engaging exhibits and programs like Curator’s Chat.

French holds an MA in Public/Applied History from Northern Kentucky University and a BSS in Interpretive History from Ohio University. Before joining BCM, he was the Coordinator of Costume Interpretation at the Cincinnati Museum Center. Whether he’s digging into archives or sharing little-known local stories, Jason brings history to life with insight and enthusiasm.

NKY History Hour is free to view, but registration is required for Zoom participation.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. Behringer-Crawford Museum hosts NKY History Hour as part of its mission to celebrate Northern Kentucky’s heritage and community stories.

To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM. Donations to support the museum’s educational programming are also welcome.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org, or visit www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum