New website, Stop Scams, provide more protection for citizens — awareness, reporting, education

A new website, StopScams.ky.gov, and other initiatives to further help protect Kentuckians from scams. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the effort which builds on his as Attorney General in focusing on preventing scams through awareness, reporting and education.

“Scams are mean and cruel, and they cost Kentuckians of all ages their hard-earned savings that should be going toward rent, groceries, retirement and more,” said Beshear. “While we’ve made progress in stopping scammers, a 2024 FBI report showed Kentuckians are losing more than $74 million each year to online scammers – something we won’t tolerate. Through this new website, educational events and more, we’re going to help protect Kentuckians by equipping them with the tools they need to stay safe.”

StopScams.ky.gov will serve as a one-stop resource on how to spot scams, ways to report and resources for recovering what was lost should someone fall victim. The website also offers Kentuckians the option to sign up for scam alerts through email or text message, offering direct updates on the latest emerging scams.

The website was created in partnership among state agencies and private resources to be a trusted source of information on active scams in Kentucky and how to avoid them.

“The Public Protection Cabinet is excited to lead this initiative. With the integration of technology in our everyday lives and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, scams are on the rise and coming at us in every direction,” said Cabinet Secretary Ray A. Perry. “The best way to fight back is by empowering people to spot scams and sharing information about known scams.”

Team Kentucky’s message is simple: Pause, check and protect.

When you are contacted by someone or a company you do not know, pause. Before taking any action, check reliable resources and do your research. Search the internet, talk to your family, friends and professionals before acting. And finally, protect your personal information by learning ways to boost your digital security.

“Scammers will stop at nothing to steal your hard-earned money. In a lot of cases, once a scammer has your money, there is little that can be done to recover it,” said Secretary Perry. “If you can identify a scam and stop communication early on, you can protect your financial and emotional wellbeing.”

Marni Rock Gibson, commissioner of PPC’s Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) says the new venture is a group effort by agencies that have one common goal: to keep Kentuckians safe from scams.

“I’d like to thank Gov. Beshear, state government cabinet leadership teams, including law enforcement and our partners in financial crime prevention — the Better Business Bureau and the Kentucky Chapter of the AARP for their long-term commitment to helping consumers,” said Commissioner Gibson. “This additional approach to alerting people about scams will have an immediate impact as we all work together to share trustworthy information.”

“Better Business Bureau is honored to join forces with the Team Kentucky and AARP on StopScams.ky.gov. For over 100 years, BBB has protected consumers by connecting them with trustworthy businesses and equipping them with the education and tools to avoid scams,” said BBB President and CEO Reanna Smith-Hamblin. “With the launch of this website, our educational efforts will now go even further across the state of Kentucky. Through the combined resources of the Public Protection Cabinet, AARP, and BBB, more Kentuckians will keep their personal information and their hard-earned dollars out of the hands of scammers. We at BBB thank the Team Kentucky for the opportunity to work together on this important endeavor, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come.”

AARP concurred.

“AARP Kentucky proudly supports the launch of the new Team Kentucky Stop Scams website – an essential tool in the fight to protect Kentuckians, especially older adults and Veterans, from increasingly sophisticated scams. Access to trusted information and real-time alerts empowers consumers to stay one step ahead of fraud. We urge Kentuckians of all ages to take a moment to Pause, Check, and Protect—because recognizing the signs of a scam can make all the difference,” said Gary Adkins, AARP Kentucky Volunteer State President.

Office of the Governor