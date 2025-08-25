Behringer-Crawford Museum’s annual freshART live auction set for September 6

From delicate brushstrokes to flying paint splatters to the buzz of a chainsaw, regional artists turned Devou Park into an open-air studio recently as they began creating works for Behringer-Crawford Museum’s 33rd annual freshART. Their “fresh” creations will headline BCM’s biggest event of the year — the freshART live auction and party on Saturday, September 6.

This year, 26 freshARTists had their canvases stamped and were given 10 days to complete their masterpieces. Painters set up across Devou Park at the Devou Memorial Overlook, the Armed Services Memorial, the Band Shell, Prisoner’s Lake and even inside the cool air of the Devou Park Golf and Event Center, where Tom Lohre, a participant in the very first freshART, wisely worked in air conditioning. Others braved the 90-degree heat, including Chris Rust of CR Carving, who created a cherry wood fox crafted from a tree found in NaturePlay@BCM.

Artists had no shortage of inspiration—and sometimes, obstacles. Jane Bresser, who painted along the golf course drive near The Children’s Home of NKY, narrowly avoided stray golf balls while working on a piece inspired by memorial trees planted alongside Home Rd. “I am doing this in memory of the children lost. Each tree represents their spiritual growth into heaven,” she shared.

Meanwhile, artist Billy Tackett leaned into his signature style of finger-flick paint splattering, creating vivid bursts of color with some help from his grandson, Grayson, visiting from Michigan.

At the September 6 event, their works will be sold live by auctioneer David Wallace, Chairman and CEO at Heritage Bank, alongside nearly 30 pieces in silentART, on display now at BCM and open for online bidding through September 6. Among them is “Solitude: Maria Island” by Monica Namyar, last year’s freshART first-place winner, whose Tasmanian-inspired painting has also been featured in international exhibitions.

If you are unable to attend the live auction on September 6, you can submit a designated bidder form online on the auction site, so someone can bid on your behalf.

Since its start in 1992, freshART has raised over $1 million for BCM’s youth education programs. This year’s event is extra special as BCM celebrates its 75th anniversary—75 years of art, culture, and community in Devou Park.

Tickets are available for a $60 donation at bcmuseum.networkforgood.com. SilentART bids can be placed now at bcmuseum.auctions.networkforgood.com.

For more information, visit bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum