Spot Cryptids, Support Small Businesses at the 4th Annual Covington Cryptid Block Party

The Covington Cryptid Block Party is back on October 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for its fourth annual celebration with more fun and cryptids than ever. With live music, choreographed dancing, more drink and vendor options, and all of the usual whimsical fun, this don’t-miss event is on Pike Street, only in Covington.

What began as a small vendor market in a parking lot has grown into one of Covington’s most anticipated fall street festivals.

This year’s block party will feature over 50 local vendors offering food, drinks, handcrafted goods, activities, and plenty of surprises. With one-third of all vendors living or working right in Covington and 100% of vendors being small businesses, the event continues to shine a spotlight on local creativity and community spirit.

In true block party tradition, the festivities remain free and family-friendly, making it a must-attend event for families, friends, and cryptid-lovers alike. Attendees can pick up a Block Party Passport to collect stamps from their favorite vendors, jot down cryptid sightings, and make notes of their adventures throughout the afternoon.

In addition to the infamous dancing cryptids trained by Inbocca Performance and the lively and entertaining tunes by Fantasy Audio Magazine, this year will feature live music by four local bands to celebrate the fourth year.

Don’t miss the chance to explore, eat, dance, and spot some cryptids in the heart of Covington this fall. Full vendor list and other details soon at cryptidcov.blog.

Covington Cryptid Block Party