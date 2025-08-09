Better Business Bureau warns of scams involving counterfeit Labubu dolls sold through fake websites

Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about scams involving counterfeit Labubu dolls (nicknamed “Lafufus”) being sold through TikTok livestreams and fake websites.More than 75 reports have been submitted to BBB’s Scam Tracker tool, though no reports from Cincinnati BBB’s 22-county service territory.

Labubus are small monster dolls that are popular worldwide and have become a hot commodity among Gen Z.

Scammers are cashing in on the Labubu TikTok trend by creating fake websites that mimic Pop Mart’s official site. Many consumers thought they were purchasing authentic items, but received counterfeits, or nothing at all.

Consumers are led to these fraudulent domains through Instagram ads or TikTok livestreams, where urgency and excitement are used to pressure quick purchases.

TikTok livestreams have become a prime target for scammers, according to Safety Detectives.

How the scam unfolds:

• Consumers search TikTok for “Pop Mart” and select the “LIVE” tab, according to Her Campus.

• Multiple accounts are listed as “Pop Mart USA” and go live daily for up to 12 hours, Her Campus reports.

• These streams often claim newly available inventory (restocks) and use countdowns to encourage viewers to act fast before coveted items sell out, according to Her Campus.

• QR codes and other “proof” of authenticity are sometimes shown, according to a BBB Scam Tracker Report.

• Once the Labubu dolls “drop,” buyers have only seconds to purchase, according to Her Campus.

• Some buyers report receiving nothing at all or receiving the low-quality “Lafufus,” according to Forbes.

Several consumers have shared their experiences on BBB Scam Tracker.

“This company marketed on sites like TikTok stating that they are a confirmed site and seller for Labubus. I placed an order for my daughter’s birthday thinking I found a legitimate seller. To my surprise the site no longer exists; I only found this out after a month had passed without me receiving my purchased items…”

BBB offers tips for spotting and avoiding counterfeit products when shopping online:

Be cautious of redirects to unfamiliar domains, spelling errors, excessive pop-ups, or requests for personal data. Buy from a reputable seller.

“Verify where you’re purchasing from. Verify where you’re getting the product from. If you’re purchasing it online, verify the seller and look at the ratings,” Anita Davis, Ad Review and Investigation Specialist at the Cincinnati Better Business Bureau, said. “I would say not to do it at all,” Davis said when asked about buying Labubu toys through TikTok livestreams.



If you’ve experienced a scam when purchasing Labubus or another toy, you can report it to BBB Scam Tracker to warn others.

Better Business Bureau of Cincinnati