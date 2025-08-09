Motorists advised of daytime single lane closures along Dixie Highway in Kenton County Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists of various single lane closures on Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) in Kenton County on Monday, Aug. 11. The KYTC Kenton County maintenance crew will be filling sinkholes in several locations.

Crews will be working between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Motorists should expect a single lane closure near each work zone location. Crews will work a single location at a time and progress to the next location upon completion.

Work Locations:

• Dixie Highway northbound at Garvey Avenue (5.72 mile point)

• Dixie Highway northbound at Clover Avenue (6.46 mile point)

• Dixie Highway northbound near Kenton Lands Road (KY 2373) (6.75 mile point)

Signage will be in place to warn motorists of the upcoming lane closure and work zone. Please, drive carefully to keep our crews safe. Consider using an alternate route to avoid potential delays.

Weather permitting, this maintenance project is expected to be completed Monday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m.

Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet