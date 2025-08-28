‘Bill’ Donnermeyer passes away at 100, served with distinction as a state representative for 25 years

Staff report

William Irvin Donnermeyer Sr., 100, passed away on August 25 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home in Fort Thomas.

Donnermeyer was well known in local poltitics and public service, having served with distinction as a Bellevue city councilman and as a Kentucky state representative for 25 years representing the 69th District — during Northern Kentucky’s significant growth years. While in the state legislature, he acted as House Majority Caucus Chairman for 14 years and served on many committees. He was an avid supporter for all of his constituents and introduced over 100 bills.

He was an instrumental part of the committee to develop Northern Kentucky State College, now known as NKU, in 1968. Bellevue named ‘Donnermeyer Drive’ in the city in his honor.

Honored by meetNKY in 2018 for his 40 years as a member of its board of directors, he was lauded as being instrumental in the original formation of the Convention and Visitors Bureau and was a key backer of state funding to build the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. He was “one of the true architects of the region’s multi-billion dollar tourism industry,” the meetNKY citation noted.

Donnermeyer was a proud Navy veteran of WWII and the Korean War, where he worked as a radioman.

He was a retired pipefitter with Pipefitters Local 392 out of Cincinnati. He was also a member of the Bellevue Vets and VFW Post 2899 in Dayton.

In his free time, he volunteered for many local charities, including St. Vincent De Paul, church committees, and city committees. He loved to volunteer his time and give back to his community.

He was born in Dayton, Kentucky, on September 19, 1924, to Frank and Bertha (Schlereth) Donnermeyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, his eight siblings, his first wife Shirley (Snyder) Donnermeyer, his second wife Mary (Hill) Donnermeyer, and his son Jim Donnermeyer.

He is survived by his son Bill (Debra) Donnermeyer Jr., his son Thomas (Jill) Donnermeyer, his daughter-in-law Ann Marie (Jim) Donnermeyer, and his daughter Theresa (Mike) Conover, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter on the way.

Visitation is today, August 28, 2025, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Fort Thomas.

Memorials are suggested to Divine Mercy Parish, 318 Division Street, Bellevue, KY 41073; or St. Bernard Parish, 401 Berry Street, Dayton, KY 41074.