Travelers can expect lower costs for last hurrah of summer over upcoming Labor Day weekend

Despite the summer temperatures, the unofficial end to summer is just around the corner. For some, Labor Day weekend means the opportunity to squeeze in one more trip before the fall season arrives.

“For many Kentuckians, Labor Day is a chance for one last summertime getaway over the long weekend,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager for AAA Blue Grass. “Whether a road trip, cruise or flight to their favorite vacation destination, travelers will find that domestic travel — including gas prices, flights, hotel stays and car rentals — are less expensive over Labor Day weekend than a year ago.”

Generally, about 85% of people who travel for holidays across the country — and nearly 90% of Kentuckians — do so by driving to their destinations, and this Labor Day those road trips shouldn’t put much of a dent in travelers’ bank accounts.

Nationwide, summer gas prices have remained low compared to a year ago, more closely matching summer averages in 2021. Last year, the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.33 on Labor Day, compared to the current national average of $3.18, as of August 26. Barring a tropical storm or hurricane affecting Gulf Coast refineries, gas prices should stay below what they were last year. So far in 2025, gas prices have seen few fluctuations, thanks to steady crude oil prices. The current average gas price in Kentucky is $2.92, about 14 cents per gallon less than a year ago at this time and the 15th lowest in the nation.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says the best times to drive over Labor Day weekend are before lunchtime. And for those hitting the road on Saturday, the earlier, the better. Traffic congestion worsens as the day progresses. The worst times to drive over the holiday weekend are typically in the afternoon and early evening. Saturday is expected to be extra busy with many drivers heading out of town or taking day trips.

Before hitting the highway, drivers are encouraged to make sure their vehicle is road-ready by performing regular maintenance and having it regularly serviced by a trusted mechanic or service shop. During Labor Day Weekend 2024, emergency roadside service crews responded to nearly 4,000 motorist assistance calls in Kentucky alone, with the top problems involving battery troubles, flat tires and other engine/vehicle breakdowns requiring a tow.

Domestic roundtrip flights are 6% cheaper compared to last year, averaging $720 a ticket. Many travelers are flying into Orlando, New York, Denver, and Atlanta for sightseeing, attractions, and events. AAA booking data also shows hotel rates are 11% lower and car rental costs are 3% cheaper compared to last Labor Day. AAA car rental partner Hertz says the top destinations based on advanced bookings are Orlando, Denver, Boston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, with the busiest day to pick up rental cars expected to be Friday, August 29.

The cost to travel internationally this Labor Day weekend is a mixed bag – while hotels are 2% cheaper, airfare is 8% more expensive. European cities make up most of the top international destinations, but the number one spot belongs to Vancouver. Alaska cruises are wrapping up a strong season, as was projected at the beginning of the year with the 2025 Cruise Forecast.

As end of summer nears, the travel season isn’t showing any signs of cooling off. Air travel has been especially busy this year with TSA security checkpoints processing an average of more than 2.4 million passengers per day. That’s very similar to the air passenger volume we saw in 2024. Last year’s numbers were above the average of 2.3 million passengers seen per day in the pre-pandemic days of 2019.

“The skies have been very busy with travelers getting in both domestic and international trips during the summer vacation season,” said Weaver Hawkins. “Flights in recent months have been operating at or near capacity. That suggests that travelers planning to get away over the holidays may want to book early for best fares and availability.”

Insight and advice for air travelers:

• Airports remain busy. This has been a year of economic uncertainties, but people continue to prioritize travel. Seven of the all-time busiest days at Transportation Safety Administration checkpoints have happened in 2025. The all-time high record for number of passengers screened in a single day was set on June 22 of this year, with 3.09 million being processed at U.S. airports. Give yourself time to get through security and consider signing up for TSA PreCheck® to help speed up your trip through the checkpoint. According to the TSA, About 99% of TSA PreCheck® passengers wait less than 10 minutes at security. • Everyone is carrying on. The move by airlines to charge passengers for checked luggage has had an instant effect on air travel and airports. Carry-On luggage is everywhere these days as most travelers don’t want to pay to check it. All those extra bags on the other side of the security checkpoints sitting on floors, chairs, tables and in aisles have made it harder to maneuver at the airport. Spoiler Alert – There isn’t room in the overhead bin for everyone to store their luggage, so many passengers at the back of the plane are usually forced to check their luggage at the gate. Don’t assume you’ll have your rolling bag with you on the plane and in the airport and pack valuable (jewelry, electronics) and necessary items (medicine) in your personal carry-on item. • Delays and cancellations continue to hinder travelers in 2025. According to data from FlightAware, as reported by CBS News, about 1.8% of flights this summer have been cancelled, compared to 1.4% in 2024. More than 27% of flights have been delayed compared to 25% last year. Flights earlier in the day experience fewer cancellations and delays compared to those in the afternoon and evening. Booking those early flights also means many more opportunities that day to find a seat on a later plane if the morning flight is cancelled. Downloading your airline’s app is an important way to stay connected and to get updates on flight delays and cancellations. • Not all airports are created equal. Have you ever wondered which airports have the fewest delays and cancellations? For 2024, based on information from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics as detailed in this AAA The Extra Mile article, Washington Dulles (82.9% OTD) and Salt Lake City International (82.8% OTD) topped the charts for On-time departures. On the flip side, Baltimore Washington International (70.7% OTD) and Dallas Fort Worth (71.2% OTD) landed at the bottom of the chart for flights taking off on time. Direct, non-stop flights are preferred by most travelers, but they aren’t an option for those who fly out of many airports. Based on a survey done by Marketwatch, Washington Dulles and Detroit Metro Airport were named the best airports for layovers. • The holidays — and 2026 — will be here before you know it. Even as many are looking to get another vacation in before the summer wraps up, it’s never too soon to start thinking about the end-of-year holidays and 2026 travel. The earlier you book, the better chance you have of locking in on the flight time, the route you want and the seat that you want. Based on AAA bookings, Alaska cruises were very popular this year and bookings for summer 2026 are already very strong.

Things to consider when booking airline tickets:

• Check the price frequently. After you book a flight, set a Google Flight Alert for that route. If you see that the price has dropped, contact the airline and ask for an adjustment. If the flight is refundable, cancel and rebook your ticket online, but be sure to read the fine print first. • Pay attention to fare discounts. If your travel dates are flexible, sign up to receive emails from the airlines so you are the first to hear about fare sales. AAA encourages travelers to read the fine print on basic economy flight tickets before purchasing. Most are non-refundable and can’t be transferred to a different date if plans change. • Use data to make your decision. Even if you don’t have a lot of flexibility, Google Flights offers a price graph and a date grid, two great tools for helping you see how airfare prices change over time. It can help you find the cheapest airfare for your trip across several months, while the date grid will help you see if moving your departure or return date by one or two days will save you any money. • Overwhelmed? Travel planning can be exhausting and confusing, why not turn to a professional for help? Travel advisors have the knowledge and connections to guide you through the planning process and can help you put together the vacation you want. They are also there for you during the trip if there are issues or interruptions.

You can read more about best times and ways to book in AAA’s recent “The Extra Mile” article.

AAA booking data includes Thursday, August 28 through Monday, September 1, and compared those numbers with booking data for that same five-day period in 2024.

AAA Blue Grass