Business Network International launches first Hispanic bilingual chapter in Northern Kentucky

Business Network International of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky (BNI SWONKY) has announced the launch of its first Hispanic/Bilingual Chapter in the Southwest Ohio/Northern Kentucky region – the Hispanic Pioneer Alliance Chapter.

A ribbon-cutting event, in collaboration with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, was held recently at First Financial Bank in Covington.

Jessica Remole, a BNI SWONKY member of 10 years, founder of Who Are You? and publisher of Fort Mitchell Neighbors magazine, is the local Launch Director who started working with this group in May 2025.

“We are all proud to launch a Chapter that not only continues to empower professionals and entrepreneurs in our region, but also represents the growing diversity of our local business landscape,” Remole said.

“This new Hispanic Chapter represents more than just business growth – it is about building community and creating relationships with professionals from all over our city,” said Katie Scanlon English, executive director of BNI SWONKY. “That is what BNI is all about and I am excited to be a part of our region here making history.”

BNI (Business Network International) is the world’s largest business networking organization, helping business owners and professionals build a structured, positive, and professional referral network that generates new business through personal relationships. BNI has over 330,000 Members across 76 countries around the globe.

To learn more about BNI or to visit a local BNI Chapter, visit www.bni.com or regionally www.bniswonky.com.