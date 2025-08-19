Horizon names Nonprofit Awards nominees, to be presented at September symposium

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky will host the 2025 NKY Philanthropy Symposium on Thursday, September 25, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center.

The annual gathering brings together nonprofit leaders, funders, business professionals, and civic partners to explore the issues, innovations, and opportunities shaping the future of Northern Kentucky.

With the theme “The Bridge to Impact,” this year’s Symposium will highlight collaborative solutions across sectors such as healthcare, education, and economic vitality. Attendees can expect data-driven presentations, dynamic panel discussions, and inspiring stories of change and resilience.

A major highlight of the day will be the presentation of the Horizon Nonprofit Awards, which honor individuals and organizations whose leadership, service, and vision strengthen Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

The 2025 Horizon Nonprofit Award honorees are:

• Board Member of the Year: Phyllis Yeager – Partners for Change • Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Budget over $1M): Sonya Fulz – Adopt A Class • Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Budget under $1M): Rachel DesRochers – The Gratitude Collective • Nonprofit Staff Member of the Year: Travis Gysegem – Catalytic Fund • Volunteer of the Year: Amy Carder – Foster Adoptive Parent Association of NKY.

“Our region thrives because of the passion and dedication of its nonprofit leaders, volunteers, and organizations,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “The Horizon Nonprofit Awards are our way of honoring those who go above and beyond to serve others, strengthen our communities, and inspire positive change. Their work deserves to be seen, celebrated, and supported.”

Tickets for the 2025 NKY Philanthropy Symposium are now available and include access to all sessions, networking opportunities, and the awards presentation.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit horizoncfnky.org.

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky