Calvary Christian School celebrates opening with dedication of Sandy Butler Wing

Calvary Christian School officially opened the doors to its newest facility this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sandy Butler Educational Wing.

The wing is named in honor of Sandy Butler, who dedicated 38 years to teaching at Calvary Christian School and inspiring generations of students.

This $5.9 million expansion represents a milestone in the school’s history as the first building of its kind on campus, designed to expand learning opportunities and enhance the educational experience for students.

“For 38 years, Miss Sandy Butler has impacted the lives of CCS students and families,” said Dr. Bill Dickens, CCS headmaster. “We are excited to honor her today by cutting this ribbon and opening The Sandy Butler Educational Wing. It is a great honor to recognize a faithful servant,” .

The ribbon cutting featured remarks from school leadership, recognition of Miss Butler’s contributions, and tours of the new building for guests.



Calvary Christian School is located in Covington and provides a Christ-centered education for students in Preschool K3-12th Grade. Established in 1974, the school is committed to academic excellence, spiritual growth, and the development of strong Christian character.

Calvary Christian School