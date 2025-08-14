Welcome House seeks Chief Executive Officer to lead agency’s fight to end homeless

Welcome House, Inc., a leader in the fight to end homelessness for over 40 years, is seeking a strategic and mission-driven chief executive officer.

Based in Northern Kentucky, Welcome House provides housing and supportive services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty — helping them not only find shelter but also achieve long-term stability. With a strong foundation of compassion, advocacy, integrity, and community leadership, the agency continues to grow its impact across the region.

“We have grown considerably over the past decade, and we have expanded our services throughout Kentucky while remaining dedicated to our roots in Northern Kentucky, and we are excited to find the next leader who will guide us into continued growth and success” states Board Chair Chris Brison. “Our commitment to provide quality services to our participants remains unwavering.”



The CEO reports to the board of directors.

The CEO will oversee operations, guide strategic planning, and lead a team of professionals working to improve lives and advance housing solutions. Strong leadership, financial oversight, and communication skills are essential. Candidate will bring at least 5–7 years of nonprofit leadership experience, including 3 years in an executive-level role.

Experience with HUD-funded programs, grant management, affordable housing models, and fundraising is strongly preferred. Ideally qualified candidates will possess a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, social work, human services, business administration or in a related field; a master’s degree is preferred.



This is an opportunity to lead a well-established, mission-focused organization into its next chapter of growth and innovation.

To apply or learn more, please contact WelcomeHouseHiring@gmail.com.

Welcome House, Inc.