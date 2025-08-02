Campbell County Public Library announces return of Spotlight Series beginning August 7

The Campbell County Public Library has announced the return of its Spotlight Series.

Series events will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 7, 14 and 21 at CCPL’s Newport Branch, located at 901 E. Sixth St. in Newport.

The events will feature three local speakers to highlight the local and regional history in different ways. With talks on historical societies, trains and an infamous serial killer, guest presenters will provide materials that shed light on ther community’s background.

Spotlight Series schedule:

• Aug. 7: Benefactors of Posterity with Daniel Gifford Dr. Daniel Gifford is presenting on his book, Benefactors of Posterity: The Founding Era of the Filson Historical Society 1884-1899. He will give us a unique look into the past of The Filson Historical Society of Kentucky – both its accomplishments and its pitfalls. • Aug. 14: History of Trains in Kentucky with Bob Hamilton Bob Hamilton is going full steam ahead with his presentation on the history of trains in Kentucky. He is joining from the La Grange Railroad Museum. During his presentation, he will present video footage and museum artifacts. • Aug. 21: The Unknown Legend of the Cincinnati Strangler J.T. Townsend returns to the library with another eerie look into Cincinnati’s past. He is no stranger to investigating the dark side of history, and this time, he is discussing the 1966 Cincinnati Strangler. His engaging presentation will give you a closer glimpse at this significant and underdiscussed moment in Cincinnati’s history.

For more information, visit cc-pl.org/spotlight-series-25.

Campbell County Public Library