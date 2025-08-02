Republic Bank announces Christy Ames, Scott Nardi as newest members of corporate leadership team

Republic Bank and Trust Company has announces two new members to the corporate leadership team. Promoted from within, Christy Ames now serves as executive vice president, chief legal officer and general counsel, and Scott Nardi takes on the role of senior vice president, chief risk and compliance officer.

“Christy and Scott have been invaluable team members,” Republic Bank President and CEO Logan Pichel said. “They both are incredibly deserving leaders who possess exceptional business acumen and legal and regulatory experience. We’re looking forward to seeing them thrive in these roles and, as a result, help enable our associates, shareholders, and customers to thrive.”

Ames is an accomplished attorney with over 25 years of experience in the banking and finance sector and has served as Republic’s general counsel since 2018. She leads the Legal Department, overseeing all legal matters for the Bank and holding company, which includes direct support of corporate issues, SEC reporting, and the Board of Directors’ Nominating and Compensation Committees.

Ames also oversees the Audit Department and serves as corporate secretary for Republic Bancorp, Inc. and Republic Bank and Trust Company. She has also managed the Learning and Development Department and previously oversaw the Compliance and Information Security Departments.

Nardi has been the Bank’s chief compliance officer since 2018 and will lead Republic’s Compliance, Risk, BSA, Fraud, and Security Departments in his new role. With more than 20 years of experience, he has served as both in-house and outside counsel throughout the financial services industry.

As an attorney at the law firm Skadden and Goodwin, Nardi represented financial institutions and a variety of other clients in state and federal courts across the country and in investigations driven by state and federal regulators. Prior to his role at Republic Bank, Nardi worked in SunTrust Bank’s legal department in Richmond, Virginia, before joining EverBank in Jacksonville, Florida, where he served as Chief Compliance Officer.

