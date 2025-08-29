CCPL Signature Series to feature The Burnett Sisters Band September 12 at Newport Branch

The Burnett Sisters Band is a renowned musical group known for their modern and vibrant blend of bluegrass, old-time, traditionalist, roots and swing music. They bring together alluring melodies from a fiddle, banjo, guitar, bass and mandolin to create an atmosphere that people cannot get enough of.

Having staked their claim all over the United States and the world, they are now coming to the Campbell County Public Library Newport Branch, 901 E. Sixth Street, as a part of the library’s Signature Series Friday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. Attendees are invited to stay after the show to meet the band and enjoy light refreshments.

The band consists of three Burnett sisters, Anissa, Sophia and Anneli, and guitarist, Geary Allen. “Be ready for a good time,” says Anissa. The band promises a lively performance for library patrons as they present their history of festival performance, genre variety, family values and award-winning instrumental play.

“As the busyness of fall starts to arrive, we want to give patrons a space to sit back and enjoy some good music for a while,” said Amy Carroll, CCPL programming and community engagement manager. “Many people in the area genuinely love bluegrass and roots music, so our annual concerts are always popular, but I hope patrons unfamiliar with the genre will consider attending too.”

The Burnett Sisters Band gives a modern take on the traditional music that people know and love, and they are successful at it. This is just one of the many reasons behind why the band has been able to attract fans of all ages.

“A free concert at the library is the perfect time to check out something new,” said Carroll. “They may even realize they appreciate a different kind of music than what they have previously been exposed to.”

For more information, and to register for the event, visit cc-pl.org.

