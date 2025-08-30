City of Florence to host Neighborhood Night Out September 9 at Lincoln Woods Park

The City of Florence is inviting all residents to the Neighborhood Night Out event at Lincoln Woods Park, 1 City Park Drive, on Tuesday, September 9 from 5-7 p.m.

The community event offers an opportunity for residents to connect with city departments and members of Florence City Council in a relaxed and friendly environment. Enjoy an evening of fun with DJ Teddy GI spinning tunes, city booths, cornhole games, and a complimentary dinner of grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.

Attendees can engage with city officials and councilmembers, ask questions, and share their thoughts. Explore various stations providing updates on current and upcoming initiatives, community programs, and city services.

Whether you are new to Florence or have been a resident for years, this is a perfect chance to stay informed and get involved.

City of Florence