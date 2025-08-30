Newport Central Catholic to hold second annual Alumni Weekend September 5-6

Newport Central Catholic (NCC) will host its second annual Alumni Weekend on Friday and Saturday, September 5-6.

Alumni, families and friends are invited for a weekend filled with excitement, reconnecting with old friends, and celebrating shared memories. Alumni Weekend is open to all ANDP, OLP, NC, and NCC alumni and friends.

The weekend will kick off on Friday, September 5, with the Alumni Tailgate party at the school from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Join classmates and friends on The Hill before your Thoroughbreds take on Boone County High School. The event includes pizza provided by alumni-owned Fessler’s Legendary Pizza and Hoagies, drinks, and a spirit wear pop-up shop. The tailgate is kid-friendly and free, but to help prepare, attendees are asked to RSVP.

That same evening, members of the NC Class of 1975 will hold their 50 Year Reunion at the school from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in the newly renovated third floor. RSVP to Tom Woods at goforwood57@yahoo.com.

Alumni can then cheer on the Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds as they take on Boone County High School at Covington Catholic at 7 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased online in advance, or at the gate.

Immediately following the game, the official alumni post-game party will be held at 927 Reserve, where owners Matt and Stephanie Peluso Steffen will have the bar hopping with Thoroughbred pride. The event is 21+, and no RSVP is needed to attend.

On Saturday, September 6﻿, join our community as we come together to worship at our Alumni Mass at 4:30 PM, graciously hosted by Holy Spirit Parish, Newport, Kentucky. We welcome all members of our community to join us in this celebration.

For more information on the events listed, please visit the NCC Alumni Weekend website.

Newport Central Catholic