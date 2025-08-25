Community Action Kentucky’s names new chair and executive committee, which includes NKY’s Catrena Bowman

Community Action Kentucky’s August board meeting signified the beginning of Brandon Harley’s leadership as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Harley, Executive Director of Audubon Area Community Services (AACS), officially began his two-year term during the meeting held on Friday, August 15, 2025.

He brings more than a decade of leadership experience in both the public and nonprofit sectors to his role as Chair. Having served nearly 10 years at AACS, Harley has been instrumental in advancing programs that empower individuals and families across the region. His experience and dedication will help guide Community Action Kentucky’s mission to strengthen communities and expand opportunities for Kentuckians.

“It’s an honor to serve as Chair of the Community Action Kentucky Board of Directors,” said Brandon Harley, Executive Director of Audubon Area Community Services. “I’m proud to work alongside such dedicated leaders across the state as we continue advancing our shared mission—empowering families, strengthening communities, and creating opportunities for all Kentuckians.”

The Executive Committee was elected during CAK’s Board of Directors election in June 2025. The newly elected Executive Committee includes:

• Brandon Harley, Audubon Area Community Services, Chair

• Martina Roe, Gateway Community Action Agency, Vice Chair

• Troy Roberts, Blue Grass Community Action Partnership, Secretary

• Robin Whitaker, Daniel Boone Community Action Agency, Treasurer

• Catrena Bowman, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, At Large

• Paul Dole, KCEOC Community Action Partnership, At Large

A complete list of Board Members can be found on the Community Action Kentucky website.