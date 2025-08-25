Road report: District 6 reports work in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties this week

Staff report

Projects below have been reported by KYTC District 6 for this week, though inclement weather or other unforseen circumstances may occur so may be subject to change with no notice. Please be advised to be aware of delays and closures. Drive safely and look out for road maintenance personnel.

KENTON AND CAMPBELL COUNTIES

A preventive maintenance project has been underwau on multiple routes in Kenton and Campbell counties. The project includes crack sealing, electrical work and application of a thin asphalt overlay known as a thinlay. Thinlays are used as a pavement preservation treatment to restore surface conditions and extend the service life of roads that are still structurally sound.

Crack sealing operations and some electrical work items are complete. Pavement work is currently in progress.

Locations:

Madison Pike (KY 17), Kenton County — From Moffett Road (KY 2042) at mile point 7.97 to just north of KY 14 at mile point 4.94. Paving work is now complete. Rumble strips are the last task for this portion and have not been scheduled.

Dixie Highway (U.S. 25), Kenton County — From Hallam Avenue at mile point 6.26 to Carran Drive at mile point 7.88. Paving work is scheduled to continue Friday night, Aug. 22 and Sunday night, Aug. 24. A single lane closure will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Weather permitting, this portion of the work is expected to be completed by Monday, Aug. 25.

Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27), Campbell County — From Bluegrass Avenue at mile point 20.49 to Moock Road (KY 1632) at mile point 19.84. Crews will continue pavement prep work on Friday night, Aug. 22. Paving work is scheduled to occur Monday night, Aug. 25, through Wednesday night, Aug. 27. A single lane closure will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Weather permitting, this portion of the work is expected to be completed by Thursday, Aug. 28.

BOONE COUNTY

• I-71 – 69.8 – 77.4 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-71 from the Boone/Gallatin County line to the I-71 and I-75 interchange is in progress. Crews will be paving the entrance and exit ramps at I-71, Exit 72 to Verona Mudlick Road (KY 14). Ramps will remain open but narrowed to partial width during working hours. Work is scheduled during evening/overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., weather permitting: Monday, Aug. 25: -I-71 northbound offramp to Verona Mudlick Road -Verona Mudlick Road onramp to I-71 northbound, Tuesday, Aug. 26, and Wednesday, Aug. 27: -I-71 southbound offramp to Verona Mudlick Road-Verona Mudlick Road onramp to I-71 southbound Additionally, bridge pier work is nearing completion. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 27, various lane closures will be in place as crews remove barrier walls used during bridge pier work. These closures will continue until all barrier wall is cleared. Looking ahead – another weekend blitz to begin resurfacing work throughout the project limits is scheduled for after the Labor Day holiday. KYTC will issue an additional update once the schedule is confirmed.

• North Bend Road (KY 237) – 6.49 – 9.21 mile points – A preventive maintenance project on North Bend Road beginning at Golf Club Drive extending north to just south of Petersburg Road (KY 20) is underway. Contractors will be applying a thin asphalt overlay known as a thinlay. Thinlays are used as a cost-effective pavement preservation treatment to restore surface conditions and extend the service life of roads that are still structurally sound. A single lane closure will be in place during the evening/overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Tentative schedule, weather permitting: Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Friday, Aug. 29: begin applying thinlay treatment to the roadway surface. Temporary pavement markings will be applied to the pavement following the end of each shift. Some work items may also occur during non-peak daytime hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These tasks will be limited to items that don’t require a lane closure and cause little disruption to traffic. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2025.

• North Bend Road (KY 237) – 9.21 – 10 mile point – A resurfacing project on North Bend Road from just south of Petersburg Road (KY 20) extending just north of Coral Drive is in progress.

Base failure repairs are now complete. Milling and paving operations is scheduled to begin after Labor Day. To limit traffic disruptions, this portion of the project will take place during the evening/overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Petersburg Road (KY 20) – 13.8 – 14.6 mile points – A gas main installation project on a portion of Petersburg Road is now complete.



• Mineola Pike (KY 3076) 0.0 – 0.9 mile points – All corrective work items on the widening and improvement project on Mineola Pike is now complete.

KENTON COUNTY

• Interstate 275 Westbound Ramp to I-71/75 Northbound – 0.0 – 0.6 mile points – A​ drainage improvement project is now complete.

• Interstates 71/75 – 183.83 – 190.5 mile points – A drain clearing project will begin on Monday, Aug. 25. Crews will perform drain clearing operations from the Cut in the Hill to Donaldson Highway. This work will take place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will require a single left lane closure. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Crews will begin working southbound. Once southbound drains have been cleared, the maintenance crew will shift to northbound operations. This work is expected to be completed Friday, Aug. 29 at 5 a.m.

• Interstates 71/75 Texas Turnaround Ramp – beginning Monday, Aug. 25 through Thursday, Aug. 28, crews will be performing soil boring work that will require the Texas Turnaround ramp to be closed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The ramp will reopen daily by 4 p.m. Motorists can detour using I-71/75 southbound to Pike Street exit, turn left on Pike Street, and then left onto I-71/75 northbound. Weather permitting, this soil boring work is expected to be completed Thursday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.

• Interstates 71/75 Northbound – 188.3 – 190.5 mile points – Soil boring work will take place on Monday, Aug. 25 and Tuesday, Aug. 26 requiring a single right lane closure from south of Kyles Lane (KY 1072) to north of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. This lane closure will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The lane will reopen by 6 a.m. This soil boring work is expected to be completed Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 6 a.m.

• W. Fourth Street (KY 8) On-Ramp to I-71/75 Southbound – From Tuesday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 29, there will be an on-ramp closure from W. Fourth Street to I-71/75 southbound between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The ramp will reopen daily by 6 a.m. Motorists can detour using E. Fifth Street to Main Street (U.S. 25), to Pike Street, to I-71/75 southbound. This boring work is expected to be completed Saturday, Aug. 30 at 6 a.m.

• Bristow Road (KY 1303) – 0.0 – 0.92 mile point – A widening and safety improvement project on Bristow Road from the KY 536/KY 1303 intersection to the Beechgrove Elementary School is in progress.

A traffic shift took place on Wednesday, Aug. 20. This shift moved motorists to the new pavement from south of Beechgrove Drive (0.75 mile point) to north of Timber Lane (0.55 mile point).

Whites Road (KY 1930) – 0.0 – 1.19 mile points – Beginning Monday, Aug. 25, KYTC maintenance crews will be performing culvert repairs along a stretch of Whites Road. Work will take place daily between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The road will be blocked to thru traffic during these hours. The road will reopen daily by 4 p.m. Weather permitting, this maintenance project is expected to be completed Friday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.

• Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) – 5.04 – 5.23 mile points – A KYTC Boone County maintenance project is in progress.

The lane closure has been temporarily removed, and a steel plate is covering the work area. Crews will return Wednesday night, Aug. 27, to continue repair work at this location. A single lane right lane closure will be in place beginning at 10 p.m. and is expected to remain in place until the work is complete.

This project is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 29.