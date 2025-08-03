Covington Business Council to present discussion on two major bridge projects

Staff report

The Covington Business Council Luncheon this month will feature a discussion of two major infrastructure projects, the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project and the 4th Street Bridge Replacement between Newport and Covington.

The program will be at the RiverCenter Embassy Suites from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 21. Register here.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet team and the City of Covington’s special projects director will be on hand to explain the projects and answer questions.

These transformative efforts aim to improve safety, reduce congestion, and strengthen connections across Northern Kentucky and beyond. Panelists will discuss why these projects are needed, what progress has been made so far, and how businesses and community members can stay informed and involved.

This is a unique opportunity to learn firsthand about the challenges, milestones, and long-term benefits of two projects that will shape our region for decades to come.

Meet the Panelists

Cory Wilson serves as the Project Manager for the 4th Street Bridge Replacement at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He brings a depth of experience in delivering complex transportation projects that enhance connectivity and safety for Kentucky communities.

Elizabeth Wetzel is Director of Special Projects & Intergovernmental Affairs for the City of Covington, Kentucky. Elizabeth works with regional partners to implement transformative projects to positively impact Covington, including the Brent Spence Bridge corridor, KY8 Bridge corridor, and Covington Central Riverfront development, among others.

Stacee Hans is the KYTC Project Manager for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. She has been instrumental in leading one of the most ambitious infrastructure initiatives in the region, working to modernize this critical interstate connection while minimizing impacts to the traveling public and surrounding communities.