KY Department of Education seeking applications for Kentucky United We Learn Council

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is seeking new members – particularly high school students and their families – for the Kentucky United We Learn Council.

The Kentucky United We Learn Council is a dedicated group of educators, community members, students and KDE staff who bring together voices from across the Commonwealth to reimagine what’s possible for Kentucky’s students. From community engagement to innovative learning experiences, the council is helping shape a future where every learner can thrive.

The council and KDE have worked closely together to create a new Model Framework that details recommendations for a new vision of the state’s assessment and accountability systems, focusing on more local input and encouraging vibrant learning experiences for every student.

Going forward, the Kentucky United We Learn Council will help champion the work already underway in Kentucky schools and offer valuable input on bold, innovative next steps to shape the future of high school experience in the Commonwealth. This focus aligns with the Kentucky Board of Education’s participation in the National Association of State Boards of Education’s High School Transformation State Network, which “aims to build and enhance the capacity of state boards of education to enable student experiences that foster content mastery and durable skills.”

“Members of the Kentucky United We Learn Council are important partners for KDE in charting the future of education in Kentucky,” said Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher. “Kentucky is leading the way nationally in bringing in voices from our communities across the Commonwealth to help shape the education our students receive. As we look toward this exciting new project on transforming high school, the input from our students, our families and our communities will be crucial.”

Those interested in joing the council can complete the Kentucky United We Learn Council application. Applicants are required to enter their email address to access the application.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 26.

