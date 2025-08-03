Government briefs: Roundup of news from Taylor Mill, Newport meetings

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

TAYLOR MILL

Fire Chief Bryan Lynch talked to the Taylor Mill Commissioners about the advantages of having the city’s businesses install a Knoxbox.

A Knoxbox is a small secure wall-mounted safe that holds building keys for emergency services to be able to access in case of emergencies. Commissioners discussed the idea, and whether they should mandate the idea for city businesses, but came to the conclusion that they would rather encourage the businesses to install them rather than mandate them at this time.

Chief Lynch and Police Chief James Mills gave a report on a their findings regarding the current on-street parking regulations. They made recommendations to the commissioners on updates to the regulations that they believe would enhance public safety concerning the issue of street parking. Commissioners will now study the report and come up with ideas to make legislative changes that will be spelled out in a revised parking ordinance.

CAO Brian Haney updated the commissioners on the design of the Vincent Drive Storm Water replacement project. The redesigned plans have been given to SD-1, and the project is set to begin during this fiscal year.

There was a hillside slip on Mason road near Decoursey Pike, and commissioners discussed that problem. CAO Haney told them that the geotechnical firm UES has contracted to do core drillings in order to develop a plan to stabilize the hillside and protect the road. No date was given for starting that project.

Commissioners talked about the construction of a flagpole at the northern intersection of Ky 16 and Ky 3716. They are in favor of the area being a focal point of the city’s business district, and agree that the flagpole will accentuate that. They also considered that the area could include a monument sign designed to welcome people to the city.

NEWPORT

Several people came to the regular meeting of the Newport Board of Commissioners to object to the new pilot plan for people who park on Monmouth Street to use a Passport Parking app instead of regular parking meters in an effort to eliminate parking meters. This would allow users to find, reserve, and pay for parking by using the app on their phones. This program is being tested in the 300, 400, and 500 blocks of Monmouth Street as well as some other areas.

The owner of a building in that area came to represent the tenants of his building, and he brought a petition asking for the city to scrap the program with 80 signatures of people who believe the pilot program is a detriment to businesses on Monmouth.

Wendy Braun, who owns two businesses, said that people are passing her businesses by since this came into effect, and she asked if Newport ran any statistics or data before implementing the program.

“It’s a huge issue,” she said.

The owner of the Antique Store came to say she has a lot of vendors who come to load and unload, and the new parking situation is not a good match for her business.

Cindy Hahn, owner of Strong’s Pizzaria, has concerns also. She said her business has covered the cost of parking for a good amount of her elderly customers, who don’t have smart phones, they only have flip phones.

“This is going to really hurt the Newport businesses,” she said.

Police Chief Christopher Fangman tried to soothe the troubled waters, saying that he wants to hear what the businesses think.

“If you guys aren’t doing good, we aren’t doing good,” he said “We are not looking to cite people. This is a pilot program.”

He explained that they are trying to avoid the cars that are left in parking spots for days.

The program, which has been going on since January, is apparently okay with some business owners. The city is also constructing a $16.5 million city owned parking garage in the old Peace Bell location, and that is supposed to open late this year.

The city is hopeful that the garage will ease some of the parking problems.

The city manager will meet with business owners when the trial period is over to gather feedback on the program.

Two members of the fire department were recognized for their help by St Elizabeth Hospital. Austin Rosenbaum, Engineer/Medic, and Brian Robinson, FF/EMT dropped off a patient at the hospital, and then jumped in to help another patient who had gone into cardiac arrest. They helped stabilize the patient and then transported him to St Elizabeth Edgewood, without losing the patient. Rosenbaum was present to receive a certificate and a challenge coin, and Robinson will receive his later.