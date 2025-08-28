Dave Knox found hope against cancer with help of St. E. Cancer Care, opens SparkHaus next month

Dave Knox learned he had testicular cancer in November 2024, just three days after he was named Mentor of the Year by the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Fear and worry quickly gave way to a laser focus on developing a game plan.

“I’m a husband and a father of 12-year-old twins, and the first thing was just thoughts of the family,” says Dave. “But then the second thought was, I need to call my friends at St. Elizabeth and figure out how to go tackle this.”

Through his work as executive director of Blue North, an organization supporting entrepreneurs in Northern Kentucky, Dave already knew about the community impact of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. What he didn’t know was just how cutting-edge their Cancer Care could be.

“It was a weight off my shoulders when I made that call to find out St. Elizabeth could do everything that needed to happen,” Dave says.

Dave was introduced to Hematologist/Oncologist Matthew Kurian, MD, by Dr. Doug Flora who immediately became Dave’s partner in care.

“I’m a guy who loves data and numbers,” Dave says. “Dr. Kurian and I sat down to talk about where we were. What is the stage? What does that mean? What do we need to look at from an innovation standpoint to go tackle this?”

“Dave’s situation is one where he had many options,” Dr. Kurian says. “He had the option of watching very closely after surgery with CAT scans or choosing a little bit of a tougher route of doing chemotherapy and potentially decreasing his risk of the cancer coming back. And he chose the more difficult route. I think Dave did an excellent job in terms of navigating that and understanding what would keep him safe in the future.”



Dave’s treatment plan included intensive chemotherapy for several weeks. Now, he returns to St. Elizabeth every other month for genetic testing to look for early signs that the cancer has returned.

“We used a combination of tried-and-true therapies, blending it with an innovation to make the best of both worlds, to make my survival rate as high as humanly possible,” Dave says.

This commitment to innovation is one of the main reasons Kurian joined St. Elizabeth.

“I felt St. Elizabeth was far ahead of many other cancer centers in terms of the technologies and approaches that made our center unique,” Kurian says. “Our use of molecular testing and other precision medicine tools gives individuals their best chances of defeating and curing their cancer altogether. That’s the future of oncology, and it’s happening right here.”

Today, Dave is cancer-free and focused on the future.

Next month, he will launch his newest endeavor, SparkHaus. Supported by St. Elizabeth and other local partners, SparkHaus will serve as a launchpad for Northern Kentucky entrepreneurs, offering co-working spaces, meeting rooms and other resources to help local innovators achieve their goals.

For Dave, the building — located at 727 Madison Ave. in Covington — is more than a business venture. It’s a vibrant place for people to blaze new trails and build something extraordinary. Just like the Yung Family Cancer Center at St. Elizabeth.



Early Detection is Essential

Testicular cancer is not common. It happens most often between age 15 and 45. Signs and symptoms include:

• A dull ache in the lower belly or groin.

• A heavy feeling in the scrotum.

• A lump or swelling in either testicle (can happen suddenly).

• Back pain.

• Enlarged or tender breast tissue.

• Pain or discomfort in a testicle or the scrotum.



See your Primary Care provider if you notice any of these symptoms. Testicular cancer can spread quickly, but it is also highly treatable.

If you have a family history of testicular cancer, genetic testing (available at St. Elizabeth Cancer Care Center, call 859 301 4000) for help in assessing your risk for developing the disease.

