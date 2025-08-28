Skilcraft celebrates its 60th anniversary, earns special recognition from BE NKY

Staff report

Skilcraft celebrated its 60th anniversary this week. The celebration is a testament to six decades of remarkable growth and transformation, from a small family business into a leader in the metal fabrication industry.

The company’s journey began in 1964 when the four Anderson brothers — Ken, Dick, Ron, and Vernon — decided to build a manufacturing plant on their family’s farm in Burlington.

By the summer of 1965, they were open for business.

Their early focus on quality and precision quickly led to success, earning them a feature in the Cincinnati Post just one month after opening.

Their anniversary celebration earned them an award from BE NKY — and this feature in the NKyTribune.

A Legacy of Innovation

At Skilcraft, innovation has always been the family’s driving force. For decades, they’ve stayed ahead of the curve by being an early adopter of advanced technologies like laser cutting and process automation. This commitment to cutting-edge processes gave them the efficiency and consistency their growing customer base relied on.

In 2004, under the guidance of Jay Vierling, this forward-thinking approach led to a pivotal transformation. They evolved from a small job shop into a specialized contract manufacturer, dedicated to a select number of large, repeat customers. This strategic shift allowed us to build deeper relationships and provide even more value to the marketplace.

This spirit of innovation continued to open new doors, leading Skillcraft to successfully enter the demanding aerospace industry in 2012. This milestone proved its ability to meet the rigorous standards of new markets. In 2021, they took another significant step, becoming an affiliate of O’Neal Industries (ONI), the nation’s largest family-owned metals service center. This partnership further strengthened the company’s capabilities and market position, ensuring it can continue to evolve and grow for years to come.

Today, its team has grown to more than 100 dedicated employees.

They recently launched the Skilcraft Solutions Cell (S²C), a specialized team of experienced engineers, fabricators, and quality professionals collaborating to deliver comprehensive, high-value solutions. This initiative represents a commitment to investing in customers and tailoring solutions to their most complex problems.

President Anthony Ratica said, “Organizations stay in business for 60 years because they do things right. . .As a team, we take great pride in being a part of Skilcraft’s heritage and legacy. We are honored to serve our valued clients as we progress Skilcraft forward into our 7th decade of service.”

Sixty years is a testament to the team’s enduring ability to adapt, excel, and grow. As they celebrate this milestone, they are looking back at their history and reflecting on how they will continue to support our customers’ needs for years to come.