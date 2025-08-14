EducateNKY expands Read Ready early learning initiative to Dayton, joining Covington, Newport

EducateNKY’s mission to ensure every Northern Kentucky child enters school ready to learn is gaining momentum as the City of Dayton becomes the latest community to adopt a place-based early learning initiative.

The Dayton City Council approved an order/resolution at its meeting last night, voting 5-0. The action means that Read Ready Dayton will officially commit this week to join Covington and Newport in a growing regional network of cities dedicated to boosting kindergarten readiness and supporting families with children ranging from prenatal through age five.

“Dayton’s commitment to our youngest learners is truly inspiring,” said Dr. Jenny Watson, Vice President of Early Learning and Family Power at EducateNKY. “By joining the Read Ready Network, Dayton is taking a bold step to ensure every child has the tools, support, and opportunities they need to thrive, long before they ever set foot in a kindergarten classroom.”

Read Ready started in Covington, where a strong, citywide commitment to early learning led to measurable gains in kindergarten readiness. That success inspired Newport to adopt Read Ready Newport earlier this year in partnership with EducateNKY. With Dayton now stepping forward and partnering with Dayton Independent School on this initiative, the movement continues to expand among the Northern Kentucky Ohio River cities, connecting communities through shared strategies, data, and resources.

Once adopted, Read Ready Dayton will be guided by a local coordinating group that includes city officials, officials from Dayton public schools, libraries, childcare providers, nonprofits, and local citizens and parents. The initiative will focus on meeting families where they are located and connecting them to resources.

“This is more than simply an order/resolution supporting this wonderful program, it’s a long-term investment in our City’s future,” said Dayton City Administrator Jay Fossett[1] “We’re proud to work alongside EducateNKY, Dayton public schools, and our community partners to give every Dayton child the strongest possible start in life and strong foundation for future success.”

EducateNKY and the Read Ready Network will provide ongoing technical assistance, funding guidance, and opportunities for collaboration with other Northern Kentucky communities implementing similar place-based models.

To learn more about EducateNKY and their efforts to support early learning in the River Cities, visit educatenky.org.

EducateNKY