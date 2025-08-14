Prep Football Previews: Dixie Heights coach expects “much improved version” of last year’s team

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports reporter

There’s no lack of talent in Northern Kentucky high school football, and the Dixie Heights Colonels is well aware of it.

The Colonels endured a grueling 2024 season, facing local powerhouses such as Cooper, Ryle, Highlands, Covington Catholic and Beechwood. The team finished 3-8, with its season ending in a Class 5A playoff loss to Woodford County.

Despite the disappointing record, coach Patrick Burke’s squad had no intention of dodging good competition. Highlands is the only powerhouse they will not line up against this coming season.

So where do the Colonels go from here?

“We’re excited to kick off the 2025 season,” Burke said. “We expect to be a much-improved version of ourselves.”

For starters, Dixie Heights returns 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior quarterback Mason Fields, who Burke says has “full control of the offense.”

In his first year under center, Fields threw for 1,761 yards and 13 touchdowns against some of the state’s top defensive programs.

“Fields is poised to have an excellent season,” Burke said. “He’s got exceptional talent and is a great decision-maker.”

The Colonels averaged 361 yards and 30 point per game last year with a well balanced attack. Just as integral to the offense was running back Armani Gregg, who rushed for 1,321 yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior season.

Without Gregg’s presence, the Colonels turn to juniors Brad Roaden and Levi Gilliland, who are expected to share carries in the backfield. Fields will likely run the ball a little more as well.

“Roaden is a strong, physically athletic player who will share time in the backfield and play outside linebacker,” Burke said. The coach shared similar sentiments about Gilliland and added he expects him to be a “great leader and key contributor this season.”

The team’s Achilles’ heel last season came on the defensive end. The Colonels allowed 350 yards and 38.2 points per game. In seven of their eight losses, their opponents scored 41 points or more.

“The defensive line returns three starters (Austin Morehead, Owen Gabbard, Ben London) and a few others that had significant playing time last season,” Burke said. “Our run defense will be much improved.”

The other three returning staters on defense are Rhoden at linebacker and senior defensive backs Bray Bryzgot and Nishawn Golsby, who could emerge as one of the Colonels’ top playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, Golsby and fellow receivers Hudson Morris and Duncan Linville are likely to see more targets than last season when seniors were the team’s top three pass catchers.

Looking to become a better version of themselves, the Colonels are preparing for another tough schedule that includes one state champion (Beechwood), two state runner-up teams (Cooper, Ryle) and one state semifinal team (CovCath) from last season.

DIXIE HEIGHTS COLONELS

2024 SEASON: 3-8 record, lost in first round of Class 5A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 7 offense, 6 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 5A, District 6 with Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Scott.

HEAD COACH: Patrick Burke (11-23 in three seasons at Dixie Heights, 41-52 in eight seasons overall).

2025 SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 – at Simon Kenton, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 – HAMILTON BADIN (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 – BEECHWOOD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 – at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 – LEXINGTON HENRY CLAY, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 – at Scott, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 – COOPER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – CONNER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 – at Boone County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 – at Ryle, 7 p.m.