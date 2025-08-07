Erlanger names Mark Collier new City Administrative Officer, succeeding retiring Peter Glenn

The City of Erlanger has announced a major leadership transition. Mark Collier, currently serving as the city’s Economic Development Director and Assistant City Administrator, has been promoted to City Administrative Officer, effective September 1. He will succeed Peter Glenn, who will retire on August 31 after a nearly 35-year career in public service.

The transition was ratified by the city council its meeting on August 5.

A Proven Civic and Media Leader

Collier brings a unique mix of entrepreneurial drive and civic leadership to the city’s top administrative role. A media entrepreneur and civic leader, he founded Fort Thomas Matters, one of the most-read hyperlocal publications in Northern Kentucky. The publication was later acquired by LINKnky, a regional media company Collier co-founded, where he led Sales, Marketing, and Operations during its growth phase. He also acquired Living Magazines, a direct mail publication founded in 1977 in the communities of Indian Hill, Hyde Park, Wyoming, Sycamore, Fort Mitchell and Fort Thomas. He later sold that interest before taking the role in Erlanger.

In 2024, Collier left LINKnky to enter public service full time, taking on the role of Economic Development Director and Assistant City Administrator for the City of Erlanger. In that role, he has cultivated business growth, helped launch high-impact community initiatives, and worked closely with leadership on policy and infrastructure priorities. His leadership was instrumental in bringing Eons Adventure Park to Erlanger, with a groundbreaking held last fall.

Honoring a Career of Service

Peter Glenn’s departure marks the end of a remarkable public sector career in both Erlanger and Florence. A lifelong Northern Kentuckian, Glenn has spent nearly 35 years improving the region through infrastructure design and management, planning and zoning, urban forestry, and parks development.

After earning a degree in Construction Management, Glenn focused on the public sector, working with handicap accessibility groups, designing and constructing more than ten public parks, and managing over $3 million in urban forestry projects throughout Northern Kentucky.

“Mark has the vision, energy, and integrity needed to lead Erlanger forward,” said Glenn. “His entrepreneurial background and public service mindset are exactly what the city needs. I have full confidence that Erlanger is in great hands.”

A Mayor’s Perspective

Mayor Jessica Fette praised both Glenn’s legacy and Collier’s readiness to step into the city’s top administrative role.

“Peter’s contributions to Erlanger—and Northern Kentucky—are immeasurable. He’s helped shape this city into a model of thoughtful planning, efficient operations, and professional service. While it’s bittersweet to see him retire, I know his work has laid a strong foundation,” said Mayor Fette. “We will miss him dearly.

“Mark understands Erlanger’s DNA. He’s a connector, a strategist, and someone who leads with both head and heart. I have no doubt he’ll continue pushing Erlanger to be innovative, business-friendly, and community-focused. This transition represents the best of public service—legacy leadership giving way to next-generation vision.”

About Erlanger

The City of Erlanger is the 4th largest city in Northern Kentucky by population—behind Covington, Florence, and Independence — and is a regional leader in commerce, public service, and strategic development.

Erlanger sits at the center of the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky metro, at the crossroads of Interstates 71/75 and I-275, and is just five minutes from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)—a global logistics and passenger hub.

Home to over 500 businesses, Erlanger boasts a diverse and dynamic economy, anchored by corporations such as Archer Daniels Midland (Wild Flavors), St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Perfetti Van Melle, Coca-Cola Bottling, Levi Strauss, and newcomers like Eons Adventure Park.

Recognized for its business-friendly approach, top-tier city services, competitive tax structure, and accessible leadership, Erlanger is well-positioned to continue growing its economic footprint while maintaining its small-town charm.

City of Erlanger