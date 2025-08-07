Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame announces ’25 inductees, including two NKyians

Awesome Inc, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and Sustainable Business Ventures Corporation have announcee the 2025 Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame inductees.
They include two Northern Kentucky entrepreneurs: William P. Butler of Corporex and Jake Rouse of Braxton Brewing Company.
The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame celebrates the stories of Kentucky’s most successful entrepreneurs, with a mission to raise awareness around the impact entrepreneurship has made in the Commonwealth and to encourage others to pursue similar ambitious endeavors.
2025 Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Class
• Dr. Larry Benz | Founder, Confluent Health
• William P. Butler, Chairman of the Board, Corporex
• Alice K. Houston | Founder, HJI Supply Chain Solutions
• Rick Kueber | Founder and CEO, Glow Brands
Mentor of the Year
• Randall Stevens | CEO, AVAIL
Investor of the Year
• Brook T. Smith | President, RSLP Ventures
Executive of the Year
• David Haskins | President and CEO, Davis H. Elliot Company
Emerging Entrepreneurs
• Julia Regan | Founder and CEO, RxLightning
• Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO, Braxton Brewing Company
The celebration
Mark your calendar for Wednesday, November 12, at the Central Bank Center in Lexington:
• Reception: 4:30 p.m.
• Dinner & Awards Program: 6 p.m.
Honor the pillars of our Commonwealth’s entrepreneur community; tables and individual tickets are available — reserve your seat today.