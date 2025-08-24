Explore the history of archaeology in NKY during Behringer-Crawford’s Aug. 26 NKY History Hour

Who first uncovered Northern Kentucky’s buried past? From WPA excavations to local digs that shaped our understanding of the region, archaeology has a long and fascinating history in the Tri-State. Behringer-Crawford Museum’s next NKY History Hour will reveal those stories on Tuesday, August 26, at 6:30 p.m. with BCM archaeologist Jeannine Kreinbrink and Doug VonStrohe of K&V Cultural Resources Management.

NKY History Hour is free to attend, but registration is required for Zoom participation.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public.

Jeannine Kreinbrink is the president and senior partner at K&V Cultural Resources Management, LLC, which she co-founded in 2011 with Doug VonStrohe. She has combined a career in cultural resource management with conducting educational and public programs in archaeology, preservation and history. Her career in archaeology began at NKU, volunteering at BCM, where she has been an associate archaeologist since 1981. She started a full-time career as an archaeologist in 1986, working on urban archaeology in Covington.

Kreinbrink obtained her MA in 1992 from the University of Cincinnati and has worked as a professional archaeologist ever since. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Friends of Big Bone. She helped found and served on the Board of the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum and also taught as an adjunct Professor for the Anthropology and History Departments at NKU from 1997 to 2014.

Doug VonStrohe earned his B.S. in Anthropology from NKU in 2004 and his master of professional studies from the University of Maryland in 2023. He has accumulated 20 years of field experience in Cultural Resources Management. In 2011, he became Vice President and staff archaeologist at K&V Cultural Resources Management, LLC, a Northern Kentucky-based firm. He continues to work on archaeological projects with K&V throughout the Northern KY/Greater Cincinnati region.

Behringer-Crawford Museum