Kentucky FFA Foundation receives largest-ever gift from Bill Gatton Foundation — $11million

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky FFA Foundation will receive an $11 million gift from Bill Gatton Foundation, the largest donation to any FFA Foundation in U.S. history, it was announced during a press conference at the Kentucky State Fair.

The gift will create unprecedented opportunities for the more than 24,000 Kentucky students who participate in the FFA program in schools across the state, according to the FFA Foundation.

Kentucky FFA Foundation Executive Director Sheldon McKinney said that the funds will be used to grow current programs and add new opportunities for FFA members, including:

• Enhancements to the Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center and the FFA camp experience;

• More FFA camp scholarships for individual members and chapters;

• Increased prize money for state winners of Career and Leadership Development events;

• A foundation-led bus tour to the FFA Washington Leadership Conference for up to 100 students, as well as scholarships for students with financial need; and

• Muhlenberg and McLean County FFA chapters will have a Forever Blue endowment (managed by the foundation) that will provide annual funds for those chapters in perpetuity.



The Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center located in Hardinsburg, will be renamed the Carol Martin Gatton Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center in honor of this historic gift.

“Mr. Bill Gatton has a legacy of leadership, inspiring philanthropy and a deep love of Kentucky,” said McKinney. “This gift to Kentucky FFA, which was a piece of his leadership development, will offer life-changing opportunities for generations of future FFA members. The Carol Martin Gatton Kentucky FFA Leadership Training Center is a place that has grown thousands of Kentucky FFA members into true leaders in their homes, communities and our state. Mr. Gatton’s gift will ensure that we continue to thrive.”

Gatton served as Kentucky FFA State President in 1950. He went on to tremendous success as a businessman but is best remembered for his philanthropy. This gift from the Bill Gatton Foundation will give tens of thousands of Kentucky FFA members the opportunity to use FFA as a springboard for their own successes as entrepreneurs, leaders, and members of their communities.

FFA is a student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. In 2024, Kentucky FFA members earned more than $13.2 million through work-based projects and completed 26,489 hours of community service.