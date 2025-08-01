Florence invites community to National Night Out event August 5 at Florence Government Center

The City of Florence is inviting the Community to come together and connect with city officials, councilmembers, and fellow community members to attend its National Night Out on Tuesday, August 5.

The event will be held at the Florence Government Center located at 8100 Ewing Blvd in Florence from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual event that aims to strengthen the bond between local communities and law enforcement, promoting safer neighborhoods and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

This year, the city is incorporating opportunities to connect with city officials, councilmembers, and community vendors to increase awareness of current and upcoming projects within the city. There will be police, fire and public services equipment on display along with food and community vendors.

The event is presented at no cost to the community.

National Night Out is an opportunity for neighbors to connect, share ideas, and create a sense of unity within the community.

By participating in this event, community members play an essential role in making the community an even better place to live, work, and play.

City of Florence