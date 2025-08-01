Kenton County Public Library to host 2025 Kentucky History and Genealogy Conference Aug. 8-9

The Kenton County Public Library will host the 2025 Kentucky History and Genealogy Conference Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9 at its Erlanger Branch, with special pre-conference activities on Thursday, August 7 at the Covington Branch.

The free, two-day conference gathers historians, genealogists, researchers, authors and heritage organizations from across the region for an in-depth exploration of Kentucky’s storied past.

With over 20 engaging sessions, a keynote address by Dave Schroeder, Executive Director of the Kenton County Public Library, and a vendor hall featuring more than 25 local and state organizations, the conference offers something for everyone from beginners in genealogy to seasoned researchers.

The event is free, but registration is required. The Erlanger branch is located at 401 Kenton Lands Road, and the Covington Branch is located at 502 Scott Boulevard.

Conference Highlights:

Thursday, August 7 – Pre-Conference Events at Covington Branch

• 1 p.m.: Explore Historic NKY Bus Tour

• 5–9 p.m.: Local History & Genealogy Open House with guided tours and research opportunities

Friday, August 8 – Erlanger Branch

• 10 a.,m. Keynote: Where Goetta Meets Grits: Defining Northern Kentucky by Dave Schroeder

• Breakout sessions include topics on newspaper research, lineage societies, archives, microfilm, and more

• Vendor Hall featuring local historical societies, authors, publishers and genealogical resources

Saturday, August 9 – Erlanger Branch

• 9:15 a.m. Opening Session: Kentucky Land Patents with Travis Horn

• Sessions exploring German heritage, Black cemeteries, Kentucky slave registers, yearbooks, and Kentucky’s linguistic traditions

• Continued access to the Vendor Hall and refreshments

Vendor Hall Participants Include:

• African American Genealogy Group of Kentucky

• Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives

• Kentucky Historical Society

• Kenton, Boone, Pendleton & Campbell County Historical Societies

• Authors: Terry Foody, Connie Huddleston, Doris Settles, Dann Woellert, and more

• Roebling Books & Coffee, Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, DAR, and others

Vendor/display table applications are still being accepted. For the full conference schedule, speaker bios, or to apply as a vendor, visit www.kentonlibrary.org or call 859-962-4070.

Kenton County Public Library