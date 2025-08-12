Florence to host rededication of newly renovated Boone County Veterans Memorial August 23

The City of Florence is inviting the public to a rededication ceremony for the newly renovated Boone County Veterans Memorial on Saturday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place on the campus of the Florence Government Center, located at 8100 Ewing Boulevard.

The Boone County Veterans Memorial stands as a tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and service of Boone County veterans. The rededication ceremony will be held in honor of veteran and community advocate H.B. Deatherage, whose leadership was reponsible for bringing the memorial to Florence. The project gained early support in 1995 from then-Mayor Evelyn Kalb, who championed the memorial and dedicated city ground at the Government Center to bring the vision to life.

The renovated memorial site features six fully lit flagpoles, black granite monuments etched with the names of 81 Boone County fallen service members and an encircling zone with commemorative pavers recognizing individual veterans and supporters. The central zone honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and the War on Terror.

The site also contains black granite memorials to the POW/MIA’s, Purple Heart Recipients, The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame, and a memorial bench in honor of Charles C. Fleek, Congressional Medal of Honor recipient.

The rededication ceremony will include patriotic music, the presentation and retiring of the colors, the National Anthem, remarks from local leaders, and a moment of reflection with the playing of Taps. Following the ceremony, attendees are encouraged to visit the memorial in the center of the Government Center campus.

The event is free and open to the public. Veterans, families, and community members are all welcome to attend in tribute to those who have sacrificed and those who continue to serve.

City of Florence