Northern Kentucky Young Professionals accepting applications for 2025 Next Generation Leader Awards

Applications are now open for the 2025 Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs), hosted by Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP), a program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. The NGLAs honor young professionals ages 40 and under for significant accomplishments within their chosen professional field, as well as their commitment and contributions to the community.

“For more than a decade, the Next Generation Leader Awards have provided an opportunity to celebrate the powerful contributions of young leaders who are not only excelling in their careers, but also shaping the future of our region,” said Kyle Frizzell, NKY Chamber Director of Events. “The NKY Chamber values the talent, innovation, and perspective that young professionals bring to the NKY Metro region. The NGLAs provide a meaningful platform to recognize these efforts and drive continued growth, leadership and engagement here in Northern Kentucky. If you know a young professional who is making a significant impact in both their industry and community, please encourage them to apply.”

The NGLAs recognize young professionals in eleven categories. Applications should be submitted based on the applicants’ primary job responsibilities, not the category the company they work for falls under:

• Advocacy and Government Affairs (Lobbyists, policy advocates, government affairs professionals, public affairs strategists, legislative aides, local and government professionals, civic engagement leaders, etc.) • Arts, Entertainment & Hospitality (visual/performing arts, tourism, restaurants, hotels, retail, museums, etc.) • Education (teachers, school principals/vice principals, coaches, school board members, etc.) • Entrepreneurship (start-ups, business owners, small business incubators, etc.) • Media and Marketing (public relations, marketing professionals, writers/editors/content creators, media relations coordinators, graphic designers, communication strategists, brand ambassadors, social media managers, etc.) • Medical & Healthcare Services (physicians, nurses, healthcare administrators, etc.) • Professional Services (accounting, banking, insurance, architects, commercial developers, mortgage brokers, financial planners, business development/sales, attorney, HR, real estate, etc.) • Public Service and Community-Based Organizations (nonprofit professionals, first responders, social work, public sector workers, public health workers, state employees [non-policy, legislative], armed services, etc.) • Skilled Trades (manufacturing, construction, electricians, etc.) • Technology (software developers, computer systems analysts, information security analysts, data analysts, web developers) • Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain (logistics coordinators, logistics sales representatives, drivers, operations manager, material control analyst, etc.)

Applications are due Oct. 1. All finalists and award winners will be honored at the annual Next Generation Leader Awards celebration on Nov. 20, at The Carnegie in Covington. To apply for a Next Generation Leader Award, visit www.NKYChamber.com/NKYP.

If you have questions about the application process, contact Kyle Frizzell at 859-426-3656 or kfrizzell@nkychamber.com. To learn more about the Next Generation Leader Awards visit www.NKYChamber.com/Events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce